Use as express middleware to provide view helpers methods
$ npm install express-manifest-helpers
import express from 'express'
import manifestHelpers from 'express-manifest-helpers'
var app = express()
app.use(manifestHelpers({
manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json'
}))
doctype html
html(lang="en")
head
title Page Title
!= stylesheetTag('style.css')
body
!= imageTag('logo.png')
!= javascriptTag('app.js')
Helpers can also output html attrs
!= imageTag('logo.png', { width: 120, height: 120 })
// <img src="logo.png" width="120" height="120" />
Disable the cache for development
app.use(manifestHelpers({
manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json',
cache: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
}))
Prepend a path to the asset urls
app.use(manifestHelpers({
manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json',
prependPath: '//cdn.example/assets'
}))
assetPath(source) - returns the path to the provided source
imageTag(source, attrs) - return a img tag for the source provided
javascriptTag(source, attrs) - return a script tag for the source provided
stylesheetTag(source, attrs) - return a link tag for the source provided
getManifest() - returns the original manifest file for convenience
getSources() - returns a list of sources from the manifest
getStylesheetSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with
.css
getStylesheets() - returns a list of all stylesheets and their resolved paths
getJavascriptSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with
.js
getJavascripts() - returns a list of all javascripts and their resolved paths
getImageSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with
.jpg,
.jpeg,
.gif,
.png,
.bmp or
.webp,
getImages() - returns a list of all images and their resolved paths