Express Manifest Helpers

Use as express middleware to provide view helpers methods

Install

$ npm install express-manifest-helpers

Example Usage

import express from 'express' import manifestHelpers from 'express-manifest-helpers' var app = express() app.use(manifestHelpers({ manifestPath : '/path/to/manifest.json' }))

doctype html html(lang="en") head title Page Title != stylesheetTag('style.css') body != imageTag('logo.png') != javascriptTag('app.js')

Helpers can also output html attrs

!= imageTag('logo.png', { width: 120, height: 120 }) // <img src="logo.png" width="120" height="120" />

Disable the cache for development

app.use(manifestHelpers({ manifestPath : '/path/to/manifest.json' , cache : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' }))

Prepend a path to the asset urls

app.use(manifestHelpers({ manifestPath : '/path/to/manifest.json' , prependPath : '//cdn.example/assets' }))

Helpers

assetPath(source) - returns the path to the provided source

imageTag(source, attrs) - return a img tag for the source provided

javascriptTag(source, attrs) - return a script tag for the source provided

stylesheetTag(source, attrs) - return a link tag for the source provided

getManifest() - returns the original manifest file for convenience

getSources() - returns a list of sources from the manifest

getStylesheetSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .css

getStylesheets() - returns a list of all stylesheets and their resolved paths

getJavascriptSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .js

getJavascripts() - returns a list of all javascripts and their resolved paths

getImageSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .jpg , .jpeg , .gif , .png , .bmp or .webp ,