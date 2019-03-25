openbase logo
emh

express-manifest-helpers

by Dane Thurber
0.6.0

View helpers to use with an asset manifest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Express Manifest Helpers

Circle CI

Use as express middleware to provide view helpers methods

Install

$ npm install express-manifest-helpers

Example Usage

import express from 'express'
import manifestHelpers from 'express-manifest-helpers'

var app = express()

app.use(manifestHelpers({
  manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json'
}))


doctype html
html(lang="en")
  head
    title Page Title
    != stylesheetTag('style.css')

  body
    != imageTag('logo.png')

    != javascriptTag('app.js')

Helpers can also output html attrs

!= imageTag('logo.png', { width: 120, height: 120 })
// <img src="logo.png" width="120" height="120" />

Disable the cache for development

app.use(manifestHelpers({
  manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json',
  cache: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
}))

Prepend a path to the asset urls

app.use(manifestHelpers({
  manifestPath: '/path/to/manifest.json',
  prependPath: '//cdn.example/assets'
}))

Helpers

assetPath(source) - returns the path to the provided source

imageTag(source, attrs) - return a img tag for the source provided

javascriptTag(source, attrs) - return a script tag for the source provided

stylesheetTag(source, attrs) - return a link tag for the source provided

getManifest() - returns the original manifest file for convenience

getSources() - returns a list of sources from the manifest

getStylesheetSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .css

getStylesheets() - returns a list of all stylesheets and their resolved paths

getJavascriptSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .js

getJavascripts() - returns a list of all javascripts and their resolved paths

getImageSources() - returns a list of all sources ending with .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, .png, .bmp or .webp,

getImages() - returns a list of all images and their resolved paths

