Send Emails from your application and response object.
If you have updated express-mailer from Version 0.1.2 or earlier there
have been major API changes. The
app.sendEmail method no longer gets
attached to the application. Instead a mailer object is attached. The
app.sendEmail functionality can now be accessed via
app.mailer.send.
Works with Express 3.x.x
$ npm install express-mailer
Express Mailer extends your express application
// project/app.js
var app = require('express')(),
mailer = require('express-mailer');
mailer.extend(app, {
from: 'no-reply@example.com',
host: 'smtp.gmail.com', // hostname
secureConnection: true, // use SSL
port: 465, // port for secure SMTP
transportMethod: 'SMTP', // default is SMTP. Accepts anything that nodemailer accepts
auth: {
user: 'gmail.user@gmail.com',
pass: 'userpass'
}
});
Mailer views use the same render process as Express. You can use any view
engine that Express supports. Setting up views for mailer is exactly the same
as setting up views for Express. For example, to set the view directory to
project/views and view engine to
jade you would write:
// project/app.js
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views');
app.set('view engine', 'jade');
Then we can write our templates in Jade:
// project/views/email.jade
!!! transitional
html
head
meta(http-equiv = 'Content-Type', content = 'text/html; charset=UTF-8')
title= subject
body
h1.h1 Lorem ipsum
p
strong Lorem ipsum dolor:
| Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
br
|Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
h2.h2 Lorem ipsum
p Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
p Lorem ipsum:
ol
li Lorem ipsum dolor
li Lorem ipsum dolor
li Lorem ipsum dolor
You can send an email by calling
app.mailer.send(template, locals, callback).
To send an email using the template above you could write:
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
app.mailer.send('email', {
to: 'example@example.com', // REQUIRED. This can be a comma delimited string just like a normal email to field.
subject: 'Test Email', // REQUIRED.
otherProperty: 'Other Property' // All additional properties are also passed to the template as local variables.
}, function (err) {
if (err) {
// handle error
console.log(err);
res.send('There was an error sending the email');
return;
}
res.send('Email Sent');
});
});
You can also send an email by calling mailer on an applications response
object:
res.mailer.send(template, options, callback).
It is also possible to change the options supplied to nodemailers
sendMail
function. Instead of passing in the template name to
mailer.send or
mailer.render you can pass an object with any of the following fields:
sender@server.com or formatted
Sender Name <sender@server.com>
To: field
Cc: field
Bcc: field
Reply-To: field
{"X-Key-Name": "key value"} (NB! values are passed as is, you should do your own encoding to 7bit and folding if needed)
success,
failure and
delay. If any of these are set to true, DSN will be used
For example you could cc others with the previous example like this:
app.mailer.send(
{
template: 'email', // REQUIRED
cc: 'cc@example.com'
},
{
to: 'example@example.com',
subject: 'Test Email',
otherProperty: 'Other Property'
},
function (err) {
if (err) {
// handle error
};
// mail sent!
}
);
You can update your original configuration by calling
app.mailer.update(updatedOptions, callback).
This can be processor intensive so changes to your configuration are best kept to a minimum.
You can render an email without sending it by calling
app.mailer.render(template, locals, callback).
This can be used to check what an email will look like without sending it:
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
res.mailer.render('email', {
to: 'example@example.com',
subject: 'Test Email',
otherProperty: 'Other Property'
}, function (err, message) {
if (err) {
// handle error
console.log(err);
res.send('There was an error rendering the email');
return;
}
res.header('Content-Type', 'text/plain');
res.send(message);
});
});
Mailchimp has a bunch of templates that may be a good starting point. Check them out at https://github.com/mailchimp/Email-Blueprints
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 RGBboy <l-_-l@rgbboy.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.