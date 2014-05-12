Express middleware for auto-archiving log files.

This middleware builds on the built-in Express logger. It will automatically rotate your logs and archive the old logs daily.

Usage

Works just like express.logger, except that you give it a path instead of a stream.

var logger = require ( 'express-logger' ); server. use ( logger ({ path : "/ path / to / logfile . txt "}));

Installation

npm install express-logger

License

Copyright 2011 Joe Hewitt

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.