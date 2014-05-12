openbase logo
express-logger

by Joe Hewitt
0.0.3 (see all)

Express middleware for auto-archiving log files.

384

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-logger

Express middleware for auto-archiving log files.

This middleware builds on the built-in Express logger. It will automatically rotate your logs and archive the old logs daily.

Usage

Works just like express.logger, except that you give it a path instead of a stream.

var logger = require('express-logger');
server.use(logger({path: "/path/to/logfile.txt"}));

Installation

$ npm install express-logger

License

Copyright 2011 Joe Hewitt

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

