Validate a JWTs
scope to authorize access to an endpoint.
$ npm install express-jwt-authz
express@^4.0.0is a peer dependency. Make sure it is installed in your project.
Use together with express-jwt to both validate a JWT and make sure it has the correct permissions to call an endpoint.
var jwt = require('express-jwt');
var jwtAuthz = require('express-jwt-authz');
var options = {};
app.get('/users',
jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
jwtAuthz([ 'read:users' ], options),
function(req, res) { ... });
If multiple scopes are provided, the user must have at least one of the specified scopes.
app.post('/users',
jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
jwtAuthz([ 'read:users', 'write:users' ], {}),
function(req, res) { ... });
// This user will be granted access
var authorizedUser = {
scope: 'read:users'
};
To check that the user has all the scopes provided, use the
checkAllScopes: true option:
app.post('/users',
jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
jwtAuthz([ 'read:users', 'write:users' ], { checkAllScopes: true }),
function(req, res) { ... });
// This user will have access
var authorizedUser = {
scope: 'read:users write:users'
};
// This user will NOT have access
var unauthorizedUser = {
scope: 'read:users'
};
The JWT must have a
scope claim and it must either be a string of space-separated permissions or an array of strings. For example:
// String:
"write:users read:users"
// Array:
["write:users", "read:users"]
failWithError: When set to
true, will forward errors to
next instead of ending the response directly. Defaults to
false.
checkAllScopes: When set to
true, all the expected scopes will be checked against the user's scopes. Defaults to
false.
customUserKey: The property name to check for the scope key. By default, permissions are checked against
req.user, but you can change it to be
req.myCustomUserKey with this option. Defaults to
user.
customScopeKey: The property name to check for the actual scope. By default, permissions are checked against
user.scope, but you can change it to be
user.myCustomScopeKey with this option. Defaults to
scope.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.