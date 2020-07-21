openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

express-jwt-authz

by auth0
2.4.1 (see all)

Validate the JWT scope to authorize access to an endpoint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

express-jwt-authz

Validate a JWTs scope to authorize access to an endpoint.

Install

$ npm install express-jwt-authz

express@^4.0.0 is a peer dependency. Make sure it is installed in your project.

Usage

Use together with express-jwt to both validate a JWT and make sure it has the correct permissions to call an endpoint.

var jwt = require('express-jwt');
var jwtAuthz = require('express-jwt-authz');

var options = {};
app.get('/users',
  jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
  jwtAuthz([ 'read:users' ], options),
  function(req, res) { ... });

If multiple scopes are provided, the user must have at least one of the specified scopes.

app.post('/users',
  jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
  jwtAuthz([ 'read:users', 'write:users' ], {}),
  function(req, res) { ... });

// This user will be granted access
var authorizedUser = {
  scope: 'read:users'
};

To check that the user has all the scopes provided, use the checkAllScopes: true option:

app.post('/users',
  jwt({ secret: 'shared_secret' }),
  jwtAuthz([ 'read:users', 'write:users' ], { checkAllScopes: true }),
  function(req, res) { ... });

// This user will have access
var authorizedUser = {
  scope: 'read:users write:users'
};

// This user will NOT have access
var unauthorizedUser = {
  scope: 'read:users'
};

The JWT must have a scope claim and it must either be a string of space-separated permissions or an array of strings. For example:

// String:
"write:users read:users"

// Array:
["write:users", "read:users"]

Options

  • failWithError: When set to true, will forward errors to next instead of ending the response directly. Defaults to false.
  • checkAllScopes: When set to true, all the expected scopes will be checked against the user's scopes. Defaults to false.
  • customUserKey: The property name to check for the scope key. By default, permissions are checked against req.user, but you can change it to be req.myCustomUserKey with this option. Defaults to user.
  • customScopeKey: The property name to check for the actual scope. By default, permissions are checked against user.scope, but you can change it to be user.myCustomScopeKey with this option. Defaults to scope.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ashfaq NisarHyderabad1 Rating0 Reviews
Hi, You can find me in a corner doing my own thing.
January 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial