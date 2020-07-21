Validate a JWTs scope to authorize access to an endpoint.

Install

npm install express-jwt-authz

express@^4.0.0 is a peer dependency. Make sure it is installed in your project.

Usage

Use together with express-jwt to both validate a JWT and make sure it has the correct permissions to call an endpoint.

var jwt = require ( 'express-jwt' ); var jwtAuthz = require ( 'express-jwt-authz' ); var options = {}; app.get( '/users' , jwt({ secret : 'shared_secret' }), jwtAuthz([ 'read:users' ], options), function ( req, res ) { ... });

If multiple scopes are provided, the user must have at least one of the specified scopes.

app.post( '/users' , jwt({ secret : 'shared_secret' }), jwtAuthz([ 'read:users' , 'write:users' ], {}), function ( req, res ) { ... }); var authorizedUser = { scope : 'read:users' };

To check that the user has all the scopes provided, use the checkAllScopes: true option:

app.post( '/users' , jwt({ secret : 'shared_secret' }), jwtAuthz([ 'read:users' , 'write:users' ], { checkAllScopes : true }), function ( req, res ) { ... }); var authorizedUser = { scope : 'read:users write:users' }; var unauthorizedUser = { scope : 'read:users' };

The JWT must have a scope claim and it must either be a string of space-separated permissions or an array of strings. For example:

"write:users read:users" [ "write:users" , "read:users" ]

Options

failWithError : When set to true , will forward errors to next instead of ending the response directly. Defaults to false .

: When set to , will forward errors to instead of ending the response directly. Defaults to . checkAllScopes : When set to true , all the expected scopes will be checked against the user's scopes. Defaults to false .

: When set to , all the expected scopes will be checked against the user's scopes. Defaults to . customUserKey : The property name to check for the scope key. By default, permissions are checked against req.user , but you can change it to be req.myCustomUserKey with this option. Defaults to user .

: The property name to check for the scope key. By default, permissions are checked against , but you can change it to be with this option. Defaults to . customScopeKey : The property name to check for the actual scope. By default, permissions are checked against user.scope , but you can change it to be user.myCustomScopeKey with this option. Defaults to scope .

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.