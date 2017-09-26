WARNING: This project is no longer maintained. Use express-json-validator-middleware instead!

Best of luck my friends!

express.js middleware for JSON schema validation.

It makes setting up request validation simple and gets out of your way.

It makes no assumptions about how you want to handle invalid data. Response status codes, message formatting, content type, and logging strategies are not one size fits all.

It leverages the jsonschema library to conduct JSON schema validation. jsonschema is popular (10K+ downloads / week) and adheres to the latest IETF published v4 draft of JSON schema.

Simple - JSON schemas are a simple and expressive way to describe a data structure that your API expects.

Installation

$ npm install express-jsonschema

Example

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var validate = require ( 'express-jsonschema' ).validate; var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); var StreetSchema = { type : 'object' , properties : { number : { type : 'number' , required : true }, name : { type : 'string' , required : true }, type : { type : 'string' , required : true enum : [ 'Street' , 'Avenue' , 'Boulevard' ] } } } app.post( '/street/' , validate({ body : StreetSchema}), function ( req, res ) { }); app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { var responseData; if (err.name === 'JsonSchemaValidation' ) { console .log(err.message); res.status( 400 ); responseData = { statusText : 'Bad Request' , jsonSchemaValidation : true , validations : err.validations }; if (req.xhr || req.get( 'Content-Type' ) === 'application/json' ) { res.json(responseData); } else { res.render( 'badrequestTemplate' , responseData); } } else { next(err); } }); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.listen( 8080 , function ( ) { console .log( 'app is running' ) });

Request

$ curl - H "Content-Type: application/json" - X POST -d '{ "number" : "12" , "type" : "Drive" }' http:

Response

{ "statusText" : "Bad Request" , "jsonSchemaValidation" : true , "validations" :{ "body" :[{ "value" : "12" , "property" : "request.body.number" , "messages" :[ "is not of a type(s)number" ] }, { "property" : "request.body.name" , "messages" :[ "is required" ] }, { "value" : "Drive" , "property" : "request.body.type" , "messages" :[ "is not one of enum values: Street,Avenue,Boulevard" ] }] } }

Validating multiple request properties

Sometimes your route may depend on the body and query both having a specific format. In this example I use body and query but you can choose to validate any request properties you'd like.

var TokenSchema = { type : 'object' , properties : { token : { type : 'string' , format : 'alphanumeric' , minLength : 10 , maxLength : 10 , required : true } } } app.post( '/street/' , validate({ body : StreetSchema, query : TokenSchema}), function ( req, res ) { });

A valid request would now also require a url like /street/?token=F42G5N5BGC .

Creating custom schema properties

While JSON schema comes with a lot of validation properties out of the box, you may want to add your own custom properties. addSchemaProperties allows you to extend the validation properties that can be used in your schemas. It should be called once at the beginning of your application so that your schemas will have the custom properties available.

var addSchemaProperties = require ( 'express-jsonschema' ).addSchemaProperties; addSchemaProperties({ contains : function ( value, schema ) { ... }, isDoubleQuoted : function ( value, schema ) { ... } });

See jsonschema's how to create custom properties.

Complex example, with split schemas and references

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var validate = require ( 'express-jsonschema' ).validate; var AddressSchema = { "id" : "/SimpleAddress" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "street" : { "type" : "string" }, "zip" : { "type" : "string" }, "city" : { "type" : "string" }, "state" : { "type" : "string" }, "country" : { "type" : "string" } } }; var PersonSchema = { "id" : "/SimplePerson" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "address" : { "$ref" : "/SimpleAddress" } } }; app.post( '/person/' , validate({ body : PersonSchema}, [AddressSchema]), function ( req, res ) { });

A valid post body:

{ "name" : "Barack Obama" , "address" : { "street" : "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest" , "zip" : "20500" , "city" : "Washington" , "state" : "DC" , "country" : "USA" } }

More documentation on JSON schemas

Notes

You can declare that something is required in your schema in two ways.

{ type : 'object' , properties : { foo : { type : 'string' , required : true } } } { type : 'object' , properties : { foo : { type : 'string' }, required : [ 'foo' ] } }

The first method works as expected with jsonschema. The second way has a few gotchas. I recommend using the first.

Tests

Tests are written using mocha, should, and supertest.

npm test

