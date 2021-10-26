openbase logo
Readme

npm Node.js Package Known Vulnerabilities Maintainability Test Coverage License: MIT npm

express-jsdoc-swagger

With this library, you can document your express endpoints using swagger OpenAPI 3 Specification without writing YAML or JSON. You can write comments similar to jsdoc on each endpoint, and the dependecy is going to create the swagger UI.

Table of Contents

  1. Prerequisites
  2. Installation
  3. Basic Usage
  4. Basic Examples
  5. Validator
  6. VSCode extension

Prerequisites

This library assumes you are using:

  1. NodeJS
  2. Express.js

Installation

npm i express-jsdoc-swagger

Basic Usage

const express = require('express');
const expressJSDocSwagger = require('express-jsdoc-swagger');

const options = {
  info: {
    version: '1.0.0',
    title: 'Albums store',
    license: {
      name: 'MIT',
    },
  },
  security: {
    BasicAuth: {
      type: 'http',
      scheme: 'basic',
    },
  },
  baseDir: __dirname,
  // Glob pattern to find your jsdoc files (multiple patterns can be added in an array)
  filesPattern: './**/*.js',
  // URL where SwaggerUI will be rendered
  swaggerUIPath: '/api-docs',
  // Expose OpenAPI UI
  exposeSwaggerUI: true,
  // Expose Open API JSON Docs documentation in `apiDocsPath` path.
  exposeApiDocs: false,
  // Open API JSON Docs endpoint.
  apiDocsPath: '/v3/api-docs',
  // Set non-required fields as nullable by default
  notRequiredAsNullable: false,
  // You can customize your UI options.
  // you can extend swagger-ui-express config. You can checkout an example of this
  // in the `example/configuration/swaggerOptions.js`
  swaggerUiOptions: {},
  // multiple option in case you want more that one instance
  multiple: true,
};

const app = express();
const PORT = 3000;

expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);

/**
 * GET /api/v1
 * @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
 * @return {object} 200 - success response
 */
app.get('/api/v1', (req, res) => res.json({
  success: true,
}));

app.listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Example app listening at http://localhost:${PORT}`));

Basic Examples

  1. Basic configuration
const options = {
  info: {
    version: '1.0.0',
    title: 'Albums store',
    license: {
      name: 'MIT',
    },
  },
  security: {
    BasicAuth: {
      type: 'http',
      scheme: 'basic',
    },
  },
  baseDir: __dirname,
  // Glob pattern to find your jsdoc files (multiple patterns can be added in an array)
  filesPattern: './**/*.js',
};
  1. Components definition
/**
 * A song type
 * @typedef {object} Song
 * @property {string} title.required - The title
 * @property {string} artist - The artist
 * @property {number} year - The year - double
 */
  1. Endpoint that returns a Songs model array
/**
 * GET /api/v1/albums
 * @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
 * @tags album
 * @return {array<Song>} 200 - success response - application/json
 */
app.get('/api/v1/albums', (req, res) => (
  res.json([{
    title: 'abum 1',
  }])
));
  1. Basic endpoint definition with tags, params and basic authentication
/**
 * GET /api/v1/album
 * @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
 * @security BasicAuth
 * @tags album
 * @param {string} name.query.required - name param description
 * @return {object} 200 - success response - application/json
 * @return {object} 400 - Bad request response
 */
app.get('/api/v1/album', (req, res) => (
  res.json({
    title: 'abum 1',
  })
));
  1. Basic endpoint definition with code example for response body
/**
 * GET /api/v1/albums
 * @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
 * @tags album
 * @return {array<Song>} 200 - success response - application/json
 * @example response - 200 - success response example
 * [
 *   {
 *     "title": "Bury the light",
 *     "artist": "Casey Edwards ft. Victor Borba",
 *     "year": 2020
 *   }
 * ]
 */
app.get('/api/v1/albums', (req, res) => (
  res.json([{
    title: 'track 1',
  }])
));

You can find more examples here, or visit our documentation.

Validator

We developed a new package works as a validator of your API endpoints and the documentation you create with this package. This package is express-oas-validator.

Example

Install using the node package registry:

npm install --save express-oas-validator

After this you have to initialize using the finish event. More info in this sections.

const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);

instance.on('finish', data => {
  init(data);
  resolve(app);
});

This is a full example of how it works.

const express = require('express');
const expressJSDocSwagger = require('express-jsdoc-swagger');
const { init, validateRequest, validateResponse } = require('express-oas-validator');

const options = {
  info: {
    version: '1.0.0',
    title: 'Albums store',
    license: {
      name: 'MIT',
    },
  },
  filesPattern: './**.js',
  baseDir: __dirname,
};

const app = express();
const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);

const serverApp = () => new Promise(resolve => {
  instance.on('finish', data => {
    init(data);
    resolve(app);
  });

  app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
  app.use(express.json());

  /**
   * A song
   * @typedef {object} Song
   * @property {string} title.required - The title
   * @property {string} artist - The artist
   * @property {integer} year - The year
   */

  /**
   * POST /api/v1/songs
   * @param {Song} request.body.required - song info
   * @return {object} 200 - song response
   */
  app.post('/api/v1/songs', validateRequest(), (req, res) => res.send('You save a song!'));

  /**
   * POST /api/v1/name
   * @param {string} request.body.required - name body description
   * @return {object} 200 - song response
   */
  app.post('/api/v1/name', (req, res, next) => {
    try {
      // Validate response
      validateResponse('Error string', req);
      return res.send('Hello World!');
    } catch (error) {
      return next(error);
    }
  });

  /**
   * GET /api/v1/authors
   * @summary This is the summary or description of the endpoint
   * @param {string} name.query.required - name param description - enum:type1,type2
   * @param {array<string>} license.query - name param description
   * @return {object} 200 - success response - application/json
   */
  app.get('/api/v1/authors', validateRequest({ headers: false }), (req, res) => (
    res.json([{
      title: 'album 1',
    }])
  ));

  // eslint-disable-next-line no-unused-vars
  app.use((err, req, res, next) => {
    res.status(err.status).json(err);
  });
});

module.exports = serverApp;

You can visit our documentation.

Contributors ✨


Briam Martinez Escobar
💻
Kevin Julián Martínez Escobar
💻
Heung-yeon Oh
💻
Sara Hernández
💻
Josep Servat
💻
Nick Dong
💻
Aleksander Stós
💻

Kjell Dankert
💻
juliendu11
💻
Mohamed Meabed
💻
Faruk Aydın
💻
Dahlmo
💻
Carlos Ravelo
💻
Paul Ishenin
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

