With this library, you can document your express endpoints using swagger OpenAPI 3 Specification without writing YAML or JSON. You can write comments similar to jsdoc on each endpoint, and the dependecy is going to create the swagger UI.

Table of Contents

Prerequisites

This library assumes you are using:

Installation

npm i express-jsdoc-swagger

Basic Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressJSDocSwagger = require ( 'express-jsdoc-swagger' ); const options = { info : { version : '1.0.0' , title : 'Albums store' , license : { name : 'MIT' , }, }, security : { BasicAuth : { type : 'http' , scheme : 'basic' , }, }, baseDir : __dirname, filesPattern : './**/*.js' , swaggerUIPath : '/api-docs' , exposeSwaggerUI : true , exposeApiDocs : false , apiDocsPath : '/v3/api-docs' , notRequiredAsNullable : false , swaggerUiOptions : {}, multiple : true , }; const app = express(); const PORT = 3000 ; expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options); app.get( '/api/v1' , (req, res) => res.json({ success : true , })); app.listen(PORT, () => console .log( `Example app listening at http://localhost: ${PORT} ` ));

Basic Examples

Basic configuration

const options = { info : { version : '1.0.0' , title : 'Albums store' , license : { name : 'MIT' , }, }, security : { BasicAuth : { type : 'http' , scheme : 'basic' , }, }, baseDir : __dirname, filesPattern : './**/*.js' , };

Components definition

Endpoint that returns a Songs model array

app.get( '/api/v1/albums' , (req, res) => ( res.json([{ title : 'abum 1' , }]) ));

Basic endpoint definition with tags, params and basic authentication

app.get( '/api/v1/album' , (req, res) => ( res.json({ title : 'abum 1' , }) ));

Basic endpoint definition with code example for response body

app.get( '/api/v1/albums' , (req, res) => ( res.json([{ title : 'track 1' , }]) ));

You can find more examples here, or visit our documentation.

Validator

We developed a new package works as a validator of your API endpoints and the documentation you create with this package. This package is express-oas-validator.

Example

Install using the node package registry:

npm install --save express-oas-validator

After this you have to initialize using the finish event. More info in this sections.

const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options); instance.on( 'finish' , data => { init(data); resolve(app); });

This is a full example of how it works.

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressJSDocSwagger = require ( 'express-jsdoc-swagger' ); const { init, validateRequest, validateResponse } = require ( 'express-oas-validator' ); const options = { info : { version : '1.0.0' , title : 'Albums store' , license : { name : 'MIT' , }, }, filesPattern : './**.js' , baseDir : __dirname, }; const app = express(); const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options); const serverApp = () => new Promise ( resolve => { instance.on( 'finish' , data => { init(data); resolve(app); }); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.use(express.json()); app.post( '/api/v1/songs' , validateRequest(), (req, res) => res.send( 'You save a song!' )); app.post( '/api/v1/name' , (req, res, next) => { try { validateResponse( 'Error string' , req); return res.send( 'Hello World!' ); } catch (error) { return next(error); } }); app.get( '/api/v1/authors' , validateRequest({ headers : false }), (req, res) => ( res.json([{ title : 'album 1' , }]) )); app.use( ( err, req, res, next ) => { res.status(err.status).json(err); }); }); module .exports = serverApp;

You can visit our documentation.

Contributors ✨

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!