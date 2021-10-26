With this library, you can document your express endpoints using swagger OpenAPI 3 Specification without writing YAML or JSON. You can write comments similar to
jsdoc on each endpoint, and the dependecy is going to create the swagger UI.
This library assumes you are using:
npm i express-jsdoc-swagger
const express = require('express');
const expressJSDocSwagger = require('express-jsdoc-swagger');
const options = {
info: {
version: '1.0.0',
title: 'Albums store',
license: {
name: 'MIT',
},
},
security: {
BasicAuth: {
type: 'http',
scheme: 'basic',
},
},
baseDir: __dirname,
// Glob pattern to find your jsdoc files (multiple patterns can be added in an array)
filesPattern: './**/*.js',
// URL where SwaggerUI will be rendered
swaggerUIPath: '/api-docs',
// Expose OpenAPI UI
exposeSwaggerUI: true,
// Expose Open API JSON Docs documentation in `apiDocsPath` path.
exposeApiDocs: false,
// Open API JSON Docs endpoint.
apiDocsPath: '/v3/api-docs',
// Set non-required fields as nullable by default
notRequiredAsNullable: false,
// You can customize your UI options.
// you can extend swagger-ui-express config. You can checkout an example of this
// in the `example/configuration/swaggerOptions.js`
swaggerUiOptions: {},
// multiple option in case you want more that one instance
multiple: true,
};
const app = express();
const PORT = 3000;
expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);
/**
* GET /api/v1
* @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
* @return {object} 200 - success response
*/
app.get('/api/v1', (req, res) => res.json({
success: true,
}));
app.listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Example app listening at http://localhost:${PORT}`));
/**
* A song type
* @typedef {object} Song
* @property {string} title.required - The title
* @property {string} artist - The artist
* @property {number} year - The year - double
*/
Songs model array
/**
* GET /api/v1/albums
* @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
* @tags album
* @return {array<Song>} 200 - success response - application/json
*/
app.get('/api/v1/albums', (req, res) => (
res.json([{
title: 'abum 1',
}])
));
/**
* GET /api/v1/album
* @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
* @security BasicAuth
* @tags album
* @param {string} name.query.required - name param description
* @return {object} 200 - success response - application/json
* @return {object} 400 - Bad request response
*/
app.get('/api/v1/album', (req, res) => (
res.json({
title: 'abum 1',
})
));
/**
* GET /api/v1/albums
* @summary This is the summary of the endpoint
* @tags album
* @return {array<Song>} 200 - success response - application/json
* @example response - 200 - success response example
* [
* {
* "title": "Bury the light",
* "artist": "Casey Edwards ft. Victor Borba",
* "year": 2020
* }
* ]
*/
app.get('/api/v1/albums', (req, res) => (
res.json([{
title: 'track 1',
}])
));
You can find more examples here, or visit our documentation.
We developed a new package works as a validator of your API endpoints and the documentation you create with this package. This package is express-oas-validator.
Example
Install using the node package registry:
npm install --save express-oas-validator
After this you have to initialize using the
finish event. More info in this sections.
const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);
instance.on('finish', data => {
init(data);
resolve(app);
});
This is a full example of how it works.
const express = require('express');
const expressJSDocSwagger = require('express-jsdoc-swagger');
const { init, validateRequest, validateResponse } = require('express-oas-validator');
const options = {
info: {
version: '1.0.0',
title: 'Albums store',
license: {
name: 'MIT',
},
},
filesPattern: './**.js',
baseDir: __dirname,
};
const app = express();
const instance = expressJSDocSwagger(app)(options);
const serverApp = () => new Promise(resolve => {
instance.on('finish', data => {
init(data);
resolve(app);
});
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(express.json());
/**
* A song
* @typedef {object} Song
* @property {string} title.required - The title
* @property {string} artist - The artist
* @property {integer} year - The year
*/
/**
* POST /api/v1/songs
* @param {Song} request.body.required - song info
* @return {object} 200 - song response
*/
app.post('/api/v1/songs', validateRequest(), (req, res) => res.send('You save a song!'));
/**
* POST /api/v1/name
* @param {string} request.body.required - name body description
* @return {object} 200 - song response
*/
app.post('/api/v1/name', (req, res, next) => {
try {
// Validate response
validateResponse('Error string', req);
return res.send('Hello World!');
} catch (error) {
return next(error);
}
});
/**
* GET /api/v1/authors
* @summary This is the summary or description of the endpoint
* @param {string} name.query.required - name param description - enum:type1,type2
* @param {array<string>} license.query - name param description
* @return {object} 200 - success response - application/json
*/
app.get('/api/v1/authors', validateRequest({ headers: false }), (req, res) => (
res.json([{
title: 'album 1',
}])
));
// eslint-disable-next-line no-unused-vars
app.use((err, req, res, next) => {
res.status(err.status).json(err);
});
});
module.exports = serverApp;
You can visit our documentation.
|
Briam Martinez Escobar
💻
|
Kevin Julián Martínez Escobar
💻
|
Heung-yeon Oh
💻
|
Sara Hernández
💻
|
Josep Servat
💻
|
Nick Dong
💻
|
Aleksander Stós
💻
|
Kjell Dankert
💻
|
juliendu11
💻
|
Mohamed Meabed
💻
|
Faruk Aydın
💻
|
Dahlmo
💻
|
Carlos Ravelo
💻
|
Paul Ishenin
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!