openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ej

express-joi

by Peter Henning
0.3.1 (see all)

A validation middleware for express using the Joi validation suite from Eran Hammer/Walmart Labs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-joi

Build Status

A validation middleware for express using the Joi validation suite from Eran Hammer/Walmart Labs.

Installation

npm install express-joi

Usage

var express = require('express');
var expressJoi = require('express-joi');

var Joi = expressJoi.Joi; // The exposed Joi object used to create schemas and custom types

var app = express();
app.use(express.methodOverride());
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(app.router);
app.use(errorHandler);

// Use the Joi object to create a few schemas for your routes. 
var getUsersSchema = {
  limit: expressJoi.Joi.types.Number().integer().min(1).max(25),
  offset: expressJoi.Joi.types.Number().integer().min(0).max(25),
  name: expressJoi.Joi.types.String().alphanum().min(2).max(25)
};

var updateUserSchema = {
  userId: Joi.types.String().alphanum().min(10).max(20),
  name: Joi.types.String().min(3).max(50)
};

// Attach the validator to the route definitions
app.get('/users', expressJoi.joiValidate(getUsersSchema), handleUsers);
app.put('/users/:userId', expressJoi.joiValidate(updateUserSchema), handleUpdateUser);

app.listen(8080);

If a validation error occurs it will either be handled by your express error handling middleware or thrown.

Strict mode

joiValidate takes a second optional object which will accept a strict key of true or false. When true, Joi will validate every parameter in req.params, req.body, and req.query. If false, Joi will only validate parameters specified in the given validation object and pass any others directly through.

app.get('/users', expressJoi.joiValidate(schema, { strict: false }, ...);

Consolidated Parameters

Upon successful validation express-joi will add an items object to req with all parameters from req.body, req.params, and req.query.

function handleUsers(req, res) {
    var limit = req.items.limit;
    var offset = req.items.offset;
    
    // Do stuff...
}

Joi Information

All Joi built in types can be used with this middleware. Information on types and creating custom ones can be found at:

https://github.com/spumko/joi

Running Tests

To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

npm install

then run the tests:

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial