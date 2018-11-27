⚠⚠⚠

This package is deprecated. There are some known issues with it and I just don't have the time to fix them. I also am not using nodejs anymore, so it doesn't make sense.

⚠⚠⚠

express-ipfilter: A light-weight IP address based filtering system

This package provides easy IP based access control. This can be achieved either by blacklisting certain IPs and whitelisting all others, or whitelisting certain IPs and blacklisting all others.

Installation

Recommended installation is with npm. To add node-ipfilter to your project, do:

npm install express-ipfilter

Usage with Express

NOTE: Starting with version 0.1.0, allow forwarded IP addresses through headers (forward, Cloudflare, Codio) are disabled by default. You must explicitly enable them by adding them to the allowedHeaders list.

Blacklisting certain IP addresses, while allowing all other IPs:

var express = require ( 'express' ), ipfilter = require ( 'express-ipfilter' ).IpFilter; var ips = [ '127.0.0.1' ]; app.use(ipfilter(ips)); app.listen( 3000 );

Whitelisting certain IP addresses, while denying all other IPs:

var express = require ( 'express' ), ipfilter = require ( 'express-ipfilter' ).IpFilter; var ips = [ '127.0.0.1' ]; app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })); module .exports = app;

Using CIDR subnet masks for ranges:

var ips = [ '127.0.0.1/24' ]; app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })); module .exports = app;

Using IP ranges:

var ips = [[ '127.0.0.1' , '127.0.0.10' ]]; app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })); module .exports = app;

Using a function to get Ips:

var ips = function ( ) { return [ '127.0.0.1' ]; }; app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })); module .exports = app;

Error Handling

When an IP is denied, an IpDeniedError will be thrown by the middleware. If you do not handle the error, it will cause your app to crash due to an unhandled exception. Here is an example of how to handle the error, which can also be found in the example app:

if (app.get( 'env' ) === 'development' ) { app .use (function(err, req, res, _next) { console .log ( 'Error handler' , err); if (err instanceof IpDeniedError){ res .status ( 401 ); } else { res .status (err.status || 500 ); } res .render ( 'error' , { message : 'You shall not pass' , error : err }); }); }

You will need to require the IpDeniedError type in order to handle it.

Options

Property Description Type Default mode whether to deny or allow to the IPs provided string deny log console log actions boolean true logLevel level of logging (all,deny,allow) string all allowedHeaders an array of strings for header names that are acceptable for retrieving an IP address array [] excluding routes that should be excluded from ip filtering array [] detectIp define a custom function that takes an Express request object and returns an IP address to test against function built-in detection

A note on detectIp

If you need to parse an IP address in a way that is not supported by default, you can write your own parser and pass that to ipfilter .

function customDetection ( req ) { var ipAddress; ipAddress = req.connection.remoteAddress.replace( /\//g , '.' ); return ipAddress; } ipfilter(ids, { detectIp : customDetection});

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.MD document for more information on contributing.

Building from source

You can run grunt to build the source. This will run eslint and babel against src/ipfilter.js .

There is an included example project that will load the package from the local build for testing.

Running Tests

Run tests by using

grunt test

This will run eslint , babel , and mocha and output coverage data into coverage . Any pull request you submit needs to be accompanied by a test.

Credits

