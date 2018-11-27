⚠⚠⚠
This package is deprecated. There are some known issues with it and I just don't have the time to fix them. I also am not using nodejs anymore, so it doesn't make sense.
⚠⚠⚠
This package provides easy IP based access control. This can be achieved either by blacklisting certain IPs and whitelisting all others, or whitelisting certain IPs and blacklisting all others.
0.3.1
Recommended installation is with npm. To add node-ipfilter to your project, do:
npm install express-ipfilter
NOTE: Starting with version 0.1.0, allow forwarded IP addresses through headers (forward, Cloudflare, Codio) are disabled by default. You must explicitly enable them by adding them to the
allowedHeaderslist.
Blacklisting certain IP addresses, while allowing all other IPs:
// Init dependencies
var express = require('express'),
ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter;
// Blacklist the following IPs
var ips = ['127.0.0.1'];
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips));
app.listen(3000);
Whitelisting certain IP addresses, while denying all other IPs:
// Init dependencies
var express = require('express'),
ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter;
// Whitelist the following IPs
var ips = ['127.0.0.1'];
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, {mode: 'allow'}));
module.exports = app;
Using CIDR subnet masks for ranges:
var ips = ['127.0.0.1/24'];
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, {mode: 'allow'}));
module.exports = app;
Using IP ranges:
var ips = [['127.0.0.1','127.0.0.10']];
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, {mode: 'allow'}));
module.exports = app;
Using a function to get Ips:
var ips = function() { return ['127.0.0.1']; };
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, {mode: 'allow'}));
module.exports = app;
When an IP is denied, an IpDeniedError will be thrown by the middleware. If you do not handle the error, it will cause your app to crash due to an unhandled exception. Here is an example of how to handle the error, which can also be found in the example app:
if (app.get('env') === 'development') {
app.use(function(err, req, res, _next) {
console.log('Error handler', err);
if(err instanceof IpDeniedError){
res.status(401);
}else{
res.status(err.status || 500);
}
res.render('error', {
message: 'You shall not pass',
error: err
});
});
}
You will need to require the
IpDeniedError type in order to handle it.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|mode
|whether to deny or allow to the IPs provided
|string
|deny
|log
|console log actions
|boolean
|true
|logLevel
|level of logging (all,deny,allow)
|string
|all
|allowedHeaders
|an array of strings for header names that are acceptable for retrieving an IP address
|array
|[]
|excluding
|routes that should be excluded from ip filtering
|array
|[]
|detectIp
|define a custom function that takes an Express request object and returns an IP address to test against
|function
|built-in detection
A note on detectIp
If you need to parse an IP address in a way that is not supported by default, you can write your own parser and pass that to
ipfilter.
function customDetection(req){
var ipAddress;
ipAddress = req.connection.remoteAddress.replace(/\//g, '.');
return ipAddress;
}
ipfilter(ids, {detectIp: customDetection});
See the
CONTRIBUTING.MD document for more information on contributing.
You can run
grunt to build the source. This will run
eslint and
babel against
src/ipfilter.js.
There is an included
example project that will load the package from the local build for testing.
Run tests by using
grunt test
This will run
eslint,
babel, and
mocha and output coverage data into
coverage. Any pull request you submit needs to be accompanied by a test.
