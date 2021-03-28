express-ipfilter: A light-weight IP address based filtering system

This package provides easy IP based access control. This can be achieved either by denying certain IPs and allowing all others, or allowing certain IPs and denying all others.

Installation

Recommended installation is with npm. To add express-ipfilter to your project, do:

npm install express-ipfilter

Usage with Express

Denying certain IP addresses, while allowing all other IPs:

const express = require ( 'express' ) const ipfilter = require ( 'express-ipfilter' ).IpFilter const ips = [ '127.0.0.1' ] app.use(ipfilter(ips)) app.listen( 3000 )

Allowing certain IP addresses, while denying all other IPs:

const express = require ( 'express' ) const ipfilter = require ( 'express-ipfilter' ).IpFilter const ips = [ '127.0.0.1' ] app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })) module .exports = app

Using CIDR subnet masks for ranges:

const ips = [ '127.0.0.1/24' ] app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })) module .exports = app

Using IP ranges:

const ips = [[ '127.0.0.1' , '127.0.0.10' ]] app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })) module .exports = app

Using a function to get Ips:

const ips = function ( ) { return [ '127.0.0.1' ] } app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode : 'allow' })) module .exports = app

Using wildcard ip ranges and nginx forwarding:

let allowlist_ips = [ '10.1.*.*' , '123.??.34.8*' ] let clientIp = function ( req, res ) { return req.headers[ 'x-forwarded-for' ] ? (req.headers[ 'x-forwarded-for' ]).split( ',' )[ 0 ] : "" } app.use( ipFilter({ detectIp : clientIp, forbidden : 'You are not authorized to access this page.' , filter : allowlist_ips, }) )

Error Handling

When an IP is denied, an IpDeniedError will be thrown by the middleware. If you do not handle the error, it will cause your app to crash due to an unhandled exception. Here is an example of how to handle the error, which can also be found in the example app:

if (app.get( 'env' ) === 'development' ) { app.use( ( err, req, res, _next ) => { console .log( 'Error handler' , err) if (err instanceof IpDeniedError) { res.status( 401 ) } else { res.status(err.status || 500 ) } res.render( 'error' , { message : 'You shall not pass' , error : err }) }) }

You will need to require the IpDeniedError type in order to handle it.

Options

Property Description Type Default mode whether to deny or allow to the IPs provided string deny log console log actions boolean true logLevel level of logging (all,deny,allow) string all excluding routes that should be excluded from ip filtering array [] detectIp define a custom function that takes an Express request object and returns an IP address to test against function built-in detection trustProxy This setting is implemented using the proxy-addr package. Check the documentation for the trust parameter. boolean, array, string, number, function false

A note on detectIp

If you need to parse an IP address in a way that is not supported by default, you can write your own parser and pass that to ipfilter .

const customDetection = req => { var ipAddress ipAddress = req.connection.remoteAddress.replace( /\//g , '.' ) return ipAddress } ipfilter(ips, { detectIp : customDetection })

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.MD document for more information on contributing.

Running Tests

Run tests by using npm test

Changelog

Moved to GitHub Releases

Credits

BaM Interactive - code.bamideas.com