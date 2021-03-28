This package provides easy IP based access control. This can be achieved either by denying certain IPs and allowing all others, or allowing certain IPs and denying all others.
Recommended installation is with npm. To add express-ipfilter to your project, do:
npm install express-ipfilter
Denying certain IP addresses, while allowing all other IPs:
// Init dependencies
const express = require('express')
const ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter
// Allow the following IPs
const ips = ['127.0.0.1']
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips))
app.listen(3000)
Allowing certain IP addresses, while denying all other IPs:
// Init dependencies
const express = require('express')
const ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter
// Allow the following IPs
const ips = ['127.0.0.1']
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))
module.exports = app
Using CIDR subnet masks for ranges:
const ips = ['127.0.0.1/24']
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))
module.exports = app
Using IP ranges:
const ips = [['127.0.0.1', '127.0.0.10']]
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))
module.exports = app
Using a function to get Ips:
const ips = function() {
return ['127.0.0.1']
}
// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))
module.exports = app
Using wildcard ip ranges and nginx forwarding:
let allowlist_ips = ['10.1.*.*', '123.??.34.8*'] // matches '10.1.76.32' and '123.77.34.89'
let clientIp = function(req, res) {
return req.headers['x-forwarded-for'] ? (req.headers['x-forwarded-for']).split(',')[0] : ""
}
app.use(
ipFilter({
detectIp: clientIp,
forbidden: 'You are not authorized to access this page.',
filter: allowlist_ips,
})
)
When an IP is denied, an IpDeniedError will be thrown by the middleware. If you do not handle the error, it will cause your app to crash due to an unhandled exception. Here is an example of how to handle the error, which can also be found in the example app:
if (app.get('env') === 'development') {
app.use((err, req, res, _next) => {
console.log('Error handler', err)
if (err instanceof IpDeniedError) {
res.status(401)
} else {
res.status(err.status || 500)
}
res.render('error', {
message: 'You shall not pass',
error: err
})
})
}
You will need to require the
IpDeniedError type in order to handle it.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|mode
|whether to deny or allow to the IPs provided
|string
|deny
|log
|console log actions
|boolean
|true
|logLevel
|level of logging (all,deny,allow)
|string
|all
|excluding
|routes that should be excluded from ip filtering
|array
|[]
|detectIp
|define a custom function that takes an Express request object and returns an IP address to test against
|function
|built-in detection
|trustProxy
|This setting is implemented using the proxy-addr package. Check the documentation for the trust parameter.
|boolean, array, string, number, function
|false
A note on detectIp
If you need to parse an IP address in a way that is not supported by default, you can write your own parser and pass that to
ipfilter.
const customDetection = req => {
var ipAddress
ipAddress = req.connection.remoteAddress.replace(/\//g, '.')
return ipAddress
}
ipfilter(ips, { detectIp: customDetection })
See the
CONTRIBUTING.MD document for more information on contributing.
Run tests by using
npm test
Moved to GitHub Releases
