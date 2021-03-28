openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ei

express-ipfilter

by Joseph Petersen
1.2.0 (see all)

A light-weight IP address based connection filtering system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js IP Geolocation API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-ipfilter: A light-weight IP address based filtering system

This package provides easy IP based access control. This can be achieved either by denying certain IPs and allowing all others, or allowing certain IPs and denying all others.

Installation

Recommended installation is with npm. To add express-ipfilter to your project, do:

npm install express-ipfilter

Usage with Express

Denying certain IP addresses, while allowing all other IPs:

// Init dependencies
const express = require('express')
const ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter

// Allow the following IPs
const ips = ['127.0.0.1']

// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips))
app.listen(3000)

Allowing certain IP addresses, while denying all other IPs:

// Init dependencies
// Init dependencies
const express = require('express')
const ipfilter = require('express-ipfilter').IpFilter

// Allow the following IPs
const ips = ['127.0.0.1']

// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))

module.exports = app

Using CIDR subnet masks for ranges:

const ips = ['127.0.0.1/24']

// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))

module.exports = app

Using IP ranges:

const ips = [['127.0.0.1', '127.0.0.10']]

// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))

module.exports = app

Using a function to get Ips:

const ips = function() {
  return ['127.0.0.1']
}

// Create the server
app.use(ipfilter(ips, { mode: 'allow' }))

module.exports = app

Using wildcard ip ranges and nginx forwarding:

  let allowlist_ips = ['10.1.*.*', '123.??.34.8*'] // matches '10.1.76.32' and '123.77.34.89'

  let clientIp = function(req, res) {
    return req.headers['x-forwarded-for'] ? (req.headers['x-forwarded-for']).split(',')[0] : ""
  }
  
  app.use(
    ipFilter({
      detectIp: clientIp,
      forbidden: 'You are not authorized to access this page.',
      filter: allowlist_ips,
    })
  )

Error Handling

When an IP is denied, an IpDeniedError will be thrown by the middleware. If you do not handle the error, it will cause your app to crash due to an unhandled exception. Here is an example of how to handle the error, which can also be found in the example app:

if (app.get('env') === 'development') {
  app.use((err, req, res, _next) => {
    console.log('Error handler', err)
    if (err instanceof IpDeniedError) {
      res.status(401)
    } else {
      res.status(err.status || 500)
    }

    res.render('error', {
      message: 'You shall not pass',
      error: err
    })
  })
}

You will need to require the IpDeniedError type in order to handle it.

Options

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
modewhether to deny or allow to the IPs providedstringdeny
logconsole log actionsbooleantrue
logLevellevel of logging (all,deny,allow)stringall
excludingroutes that should be excluded from ip filteringarray[]
detectIpdefine a custom function that takes an Express request object and returns an IP address to test againstfunctionbuilt-in detection
trustProxyThis setting is implemented using the proxy-addr package. Check the documentation for the trust parameter.boolean, array, string, number, functionfalse

A note on detectIp

If you need to parse an IP address in a way that is not supported by default, you can write your own parser and pass that to ipfilter.

const customDetection = req => {
  var ipAddress

  ipAddress = req.connection.remoteAddress.replace(/\//g, '.')

  return ipAddress
}

ipfilter(ips, { detectIp: customDetection })

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.MD document for more information on contributing.

Running Tests

Run tests by using npm test

Changelog

Moved to GitHub Releases

Credits

BaM Interactive - code.bamideas.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

geoip-liteNative NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ic
ipapi.coNode.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
545
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ri
request-ipA Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
606K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
ips
ipstackGeolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
ni
node-iplocateFind geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
834
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial