An Express App initializer pattern to tame large apps.

Example

Usually your server.js or app.js is cluttered with a bunch of app.use and app.set middlewares:

var path = require ( 'path' ), exphbs = require ( 'express3-handlebars' ), express = require ( 'express' ), favicon = require ( 'serve-favicon' ), port = process.env.PORT || 3000 , app = express(); app.set( 'port' , port); app.use(favicon( 'favicon.ico' )); var hbs = exphbs.create({ layoutsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'layouts' ), partialsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'partials' ), defaultLayout : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'layouts' , 'layout.stache' ), extname : '.stache' , helpers : { foo : function ( ) { return 'FOO!' ; }, bar : function ( ) { return 'BAR!' ; } } }); app.engine( '.stache' , hbs.engine); app.set( 'views' , path.join(__dirname, '..' , 'views' )); app.set( 'view engine' , '.stache' ); app.listen(app.get( 'port' ), function ( ) { console .log( 'Now listening on port ' + app.get( 'port' )); });

This module aims to let you break each individual middleware configuration into their own file for tidier code. Given an example directory structure like this:

├── app.js ├── initializers │ ├── favicon.js │ ├── port.js │ ├── routes.js │ └── views.js

Your app setup file would look something like this:

var express = require ( 'express' ), initialize = require ( 'express-initializers' ), app = express(); initialize(app) .then( function ( ) { app.listen(app.get( 'port' ), function ( ) { console .log( 'Now listening on port ' + app.get( 'port' )); }); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Unable to initialize app: ' + err.message); console .log(err.stack); });

And each middleware configuration is moved into its own file. From simple examples like port.js :

module .exports = { configure : function ( app ) { app.set( 'port' , process.env.PORT || 3000 ); } };

To more complex things like view engines or db initialization:

var path = require ( 'path' ), exphbs = require ( 'express3-handlebars' ); module .exports = { name : 'views' , after : 'static' , configure : function ( app ) { var hbs = exphbs.create({ layoutsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'layouts' ), partialsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'partials' ), defaultLayout : path.join(__dirname, 'views' , 'layouts' , 'layout.stache' ), extname : '.stache' , helpers : { foo : function ( ) { return 'FOO!' ; }, bar : function ( ) { return 'BAR!' ; } } }); app.engine( '.stache' , hbs.engine); app.set( 'views' , path.join(__dirname, 'views' )); app.set( 'view engine' , '.stache' ); } };

var db = require ( '../models/db' ), Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); module .exports = { configure : function ( app ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { db.init( function ( err ) { if (err) { return reject( new Error ( 'Failed to initialize database: ' + err.message)); } db.sync( function ( err ) { if (err) { return reject( new Error ( 'Failed to sync database: ' + err.message)); } app.set( 'db' , db.instance); resolve(); }); }); }); } };

A more thorough implementation can be seen at node-site.

Configuration

The initializers function returned from require('express-initializers') can accept options as the second parameter, and an optional callback as the third parameter (if you really hate promises).

initialize(app, { directory : path.join(__dirname, 'configurers' ), fileMatch : '**/*.coffee' }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } app.listen(app.get( 'port' )); });

Initializers

Each individual initializer must be a module that exports an object of the form:

module .exports = { name : 'something' , after : 'otherthing' , configure : function ( app ) { app.set( 'something' , 42 ); } };

The name property can be unique or shared amongst a group of initializers.

The after property allows you to order your initializers, it signals that this initializer should be ran after another or a group of other initializers.

The configure method can optionally return a promise for asynchronous configuration.

LICENSE

MIT License, Copyright 2014 Jacob Gable