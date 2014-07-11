openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ei

express-initializers

by Jacob Gable
0.0.1 (see all)

An Express App initializer pattern to tame large apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-initializers

An Express App initializer pattern to tame large apps.

Example

Usually your server.js or app.js is cluttered with a bunch of app.use and app.set middlewares:

var path = require('path'),
    exphbs = require('express3-handlebars'),
    express = require('express'),
    favicon = require('serve-favicon'),
    port = process.env.PORT || 3000,
    app = express();

// Set the port for easy access
app.set('port', port);

// Set up favicon serving
app.use(favicon('favicon.ico'));

// Set up the handlebars view engine
var hbs = exphbs.create({
    layoutsDir: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'layouts'),
    partialsDir: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'partials'),
    defaultLayout: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'layouts', 'layout.stache'),
    extname: '.stache',
    // Specify helpers here
    helpers: {
        foo: function () { return 'FOO!'; },
        bar: function () { return 'BAR!'; }
    }
});
app.engine('.stache', hbs.engine);
app.set('views', path.join(__dirname, '..', 'views'));
app.set('view engine', '.stache');

/* etc. */

app.listen(app.get('port'), function () {
    console.log('Now listening on port ' + app.get('port')); 
});

This module aims to let you break each individual middleware configuration into their own file for tidier code. Given an example directory structure like this:

├── app.js
├── initializers
│   ├── favicon.js
│   ├── port.js
│   ├── routes.js
│   └── views.js

Your app setup file would look something like this:

var express  = require('express'),
    initialize = require('express-initializers'),

    app = express();

// Let the initializers run
initialize(app)
    .then(function () {
        // Start listening for requests
        app.listen(app.get('port'), function () {
            console.log('Now listening on port ' + app.get('port'));
        });
    })
    .catch(function (err) {
        console.log('Unable to initialize app: ' + err.message);
        console.log(err.stack);
    });

And each middleware configuration is moved into its own file. From simple examples like port.js:

// initializers/port.js
module.exports = {
    configure: function (app) {
        app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 3000);
    }
};

To more complex things like view engines or db initialization:

// initializers/views.js
var path = require('path'),
    exphbs = require('express3-handlebars');

module.exports = {
    name: 'views',
    after: 'static',

    configure: function (app) {
        // Set up the handlebars view engine
        var hbs = exphbs.create({
            layoutsDir: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'layouts'),
            partialsDir: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'partials'),
            defaultLayout: path.join(__dirname, 'views', 'layouts', 'layout.stache'),
            extname: '.stache',
            // Specify helpers here
            helpers: {
                foo: function () { return 'FOO!'; },
                bar: function () { return 'BAR!'; }
            }
        });
        app.engine('.stache', hbs.engine);

        app.set('views', path.join(__dirname, 'views'));
        app.set('view engine', '.stache');
    }
};

// initializers/db.js
var db = require('../models/db'),
    Promise = require('bluebird');

module.exports = {
    configure: function (app) {
        return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
            // Start the db connection
            db.init(function (err) {
                if (err) {
                    return reject(new Error('Failed to initialize database: ' + err.message));
                }

                // Sync all the associations
                db.sync(function (err) {
                    if (err) {
                        return reject(new Error('Failed to sync database: ' + err.message));
                    }

                    app.set('db', db.instance);

                    resolve();
                });
            });
        });
    }
};

A more thorough implementation can be seen at node-site.

Configuration

The initializers function returned from require('express-initializers') can accept options as the second parameter, and an optional callback as the third parameter (if you really hate promises).

initialize(app, {
    // Defaults to the 'initializers' directory relative to the calling file
    directory: path.join(__dirname, 'configurers'),
    // Defaults to '**/*.js'
    fileMatch: '**/*.coffee'
}, function (err) {
    if (err) {
        throw err;
    }

    app.listen(app.get('port'));
});

Initializers

Each individual initializer must be a module that exports an object of the form:

module.exports = {
    name: 'something',
    after: 'otherthing',

    configure: function (app) {
        app.set('something', 42);
    } 
};

The name property can be unique or shared amongst a group of initializers.

The after property allows you to order your initializers, it signals that this initializer should be ran after another or a group of other initializers.

The configure method can optionally return a promise for asynchronous configuration.

LICENSE

MIT License, Copyright 2014 Jacob Gable

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial