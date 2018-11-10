express-http-to-https is a node.js package for providing an Express middleware that redirects the client to HTTPS if they attempt to connect over HTTP.

Installation

$ npm install --save express-http-to-https

Usage

app.use(redirectToHTTPS(ignoreHosts, ignoreRoutes));

Configuration Options

ignoreHosts : An array of strings of the hostnames on which to not enable the redirect. note: you must include the port here, for example [/localhost:8080/] .

: An array of strings of the hostnames on which to not enable the redirect. note: you must include the port here, for example . ignoreRoutes : An array of strings of the routes on which not to enable the redirect.

: An array of strings of the routes on which not to enable the redirect. redirectCode: The HTTP status code to return when redirecting. Defaults to 302 "found" can be any status code

Example

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var redirectToHTTPS = require ( 'express-http-to-https' ).redirectToHTTPS app.use(redirectToHTTPS([ /localhost:(\d{4})/ ], [ /\/insecure/ ], 301 )); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World!' ); }); app.get( '/insecure' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Dangerous!' ); }); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Example app listening on port 3000!' ); }); app.listen( 8080 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Example app listening on port 8080 insecurely!' ); });

License

MIT License

Author

Max Walker (max@maxwalker.me)

Contributors

Aleksander Szmigiel