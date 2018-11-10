openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eht

express-http-to-https

by Max Walker
1.1.4 (see all)

express-http-to-https is a node.js package for providing an Express middleware that redirects the client to HTTPS if they attempt to connect over HTTP.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-http-to-https

express-http-to-https is a node.js package for providing an Express middleware that redirects the client to HTTPS if they attempt to connect over HTTP.

Installation

$ npm install --save express-http-to-https

Usage

app.use(redirectToHTTPS(ignoreHosts, ignoreRoutes));

Configuration Options

  • ignoreHosts: An array of strings of the hostnames on which to not enable the redirect. note: you must include the port here, for example [/localhost:8080/].
  • ignoreRoutes: An array of strings of the routes on which not to enable the redirect.
  • redirectCode: The HTTP status code to return when redirecting. Defaults to 302 "found" can be any status code

Example

var express = require('express');
var app = express();

var redirectToHTTPS = require('express-http-to-https').redirectToHTTPS

// Don't redirect if the hostname is `localhost:port` or the route is `/insecure`
app.use(redirectToHTTPS([/localhost:(\d{4})/], [/\/insecure/], 301));

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('Hello World!');
});

app.get('/insecure', function (req, res) {
  res.send('Dangerous!');
});

app.listen(3000, function () {
  console.log('Example app listening on port 3000!');
});

app.listen(8080, function () {
  console.log('Example app listening on port 8080 insecurely!');
});

JavaScript Style Guide

License

MIT License

Author

Max Walker (max@maxwalker.me)

Contributors

Aleksander Szmigiel

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial