openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ehc

express-http-context

by Steve Konves
1.2.4 (see all)

Get and set request-scoped context anywhere

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

164K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express HTTP Request

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

travis coveralls npm npm david

Express HTTP Context

Get and set request-scoped context anywhere. This is just an unopinionated, idiomatic ExpressJS implementation of cls-hooked (forked from continuation-local-storage). It's a great place to store user state, claims from a JWT, request/correlation IDs, and any other request-scoped data. Context is preserved even over async/await (in node 8+).

How to use it

Install: npm install --save express-http-context
(Note: For node v4-7, use the legacy version: npm install --save express-http-context@<1.0.0)

Use the middleware immediately before the first middleware that needs to have access to the context. You won't have access to the context in any middleware "used" before this one.

Note that some popular middlewares (such as body-parser, express-jwt) may cause context to get lost. To workaround such issues, you are advised to use any third party middleware that does NOT need the context BEFORE you use this middleware.

var express = require('express');
var httpContext = require('express-http-context');

var app = express();
// Use any third party middleware that does not need access to the context here, e.g. 
// app.use(some3rdParty.middleware);
app.use(httpContext.middleware);
// all code from here on has access to the same context for each request

Set values based on the incoming request:

// Example authorization middleware
app.use((req, res, next) => {
    userService.getUser(req.get('Authorization'), (err, result) => {
        if (err) {
            next(err);
        } else {
            httpContext.set('user', result.user)
            next();
        }
    });
});

Get them from code that doesn't have access to the express req object:

var httpContext = require('express-http-context');

// Somewhere deep in the Todo Service
function createTodoItem(title, content, callback) {
    var user = httpContext.get('user');
    db.insert({ title, content, userId: user.id }, callback);
}

You can access cls namespace directly as (it may be useful if you want to apply some patch to it, for example https://github.com/TimBeyer/cls-bluebird):

var ns = require('express-http-context').ns;

Troubleshooting

To avoid weird behavior with express:

  1. Make sure you require express-http-context in the first row of your app. Some popular packages use async which breaks CLS.

For users of Node 10

  1. Node 10.0.x - 10.3.x are not supported. V8 version 6.6 introduced a bug that breaks async_hooks during async/await. Node 10.4.x uses V8 v6.7 in which the bug is fixed. See: https://github.com/nodejs/node/issues/20274.

See Issue #4 for more context. If you find any other weird behaviors, please feel free to open an issue.

Contributors

  • Steve Konves (@skonves)
  • Amiram Korach (@amiram)
  • Yoni Rabinovitch (@yonirab)
  • DontRelaX (@dontrelax)
  • William Durand (@willdurand)

Interesting in contributing? Take a look at the Contributing Guidlines

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

morganHTTP request logger middleware for node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
16
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
ehp
express-http-proxyProxy middleware for express/connect
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
241K
em
express-mqueryExpose mongoose query API through HTTP request.
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
156
mer
mock-express-requestNodejs library to mock express http request
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
137K
glo
@dyihoon90/gloggingLogger for Node.js HTTP server applications. Useful for audit trail
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
113
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial