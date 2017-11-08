openbase logo
eh

express-healthcheck

by Leonard Martin
0.1.0 (see all)

Super-simple healthcheck middleware for express

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-healthcheck

Super-simple healthcheck middleware for express

Installation

npm install express-healthcheck

Usage

app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')());

This will respond with a JSON payload of { "uptime": [uptime in seconds] } and a 200 status code.

The healthy response can be customised by passing in a custom healthy method.

app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
    healthy: function () {
        return { everything: 'is ok' };
    }
}));

You can optionally provide a test method which will be executed to establish the health of the application.

This function can either throw, return an error, or call a callback with an error. Functions with an arity of 0 will expect a return, functions with an arity of 1 will expect a callback.

app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
    test: function () {
        throw new Error('Application is not running');
    }
}));

app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
    test: function () {
        return { state: 'unhealthy' };
    }
}));

app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
    test: function (callback) {
        callback({ state: 'unhealthy' });
    }
}));

