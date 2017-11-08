Super-simple healthcheck middleware for express
npm install express-healthcheck
app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')());
This will respond with a JSON payload of
{ "uptime": [uptime in seconds] } and a 200 status code.
The healthy response can be customised by passing in a custom
healthy method.
app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
healthy: function () {
return { everything: 'is ok' };
}
}));
You can optionally provide a test method which will be executed to establish the health of the application.
This function can either throw, return an error, or call a callback with an error. Functions with an arity of 0 will expect a return, functions with an arity of 1 will expect a callback.
app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
test: function () {
throw new Error('Application is not running');
}
}));
app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
test: function () {
return { state: 'unhealthy' };
}
}));
app.use('/healthcheck', require('express-healthcheck')({
test: function (callback) {
callback({ state: 'unhealthy' });
}
}));