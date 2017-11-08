Super-simple healthcheck middleware for express

Installation

npm install express-healthcheck

Usage

app.use( '/healthcheck' , require ( 'express-healthcheck' )());

This will respond with a JSON payload of { "uptime": [uptime in seconds] } and a 200 status code.

The healthy response can be customised by passing in a custom healthy method.

app.use( '/healthcheck' , require ( 'express-healthcheck' )({ healthy : function ( ) { return { everything : 'is ok' }; } }));

You can optionally provide a test method which will be executed to establish the health of the application.

This function can either throw, return an error, or call a callback with an error. Functions with an arity of 0 will expect a return, functions with an arity of 1 will expect a callback.

app.use( '/healthcheck' , require ( 'express-healthcheck' )({ test : function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Application is not running' ); } }));

app.use( '/healthcheck' , require ( 'express-healthcheck' )({ test : function ( ) { return { state : 'unhealthy' }; } }));