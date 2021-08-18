Gracefully decline new requests while shutting down your application. A component that helps support zero downtime deploys for Node.js with Express.
The project was originally developed for Express v3.X, but is used in production with Express v4.X. Please write up an issue or submit a PR if you find bugs using express-graceful-exit with Express v4.X and higher.
$ cd /path/to/your/project
$ npm install express-graceful-exit
v0.X.X versions are backwards API compatible, with these minor behavior changes:
setTimeout block from v0.2.0 forward, so the timing is slightly different between v0.1.0 to v0.2.x+.
The following two components must both be used to enable clean server shutdown, where incoming requests are gracefully declined.
There are multiple exit options for how in-flight requests are handled, ranging from forced exist after a specified deadline to waiting indefinitely for processing to complete.
This middleware should be the very first middleware that gets setup with your Express app.
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var gracefulExit = require('express-graceful-exit');
var server = app.listen(port)
gracefulExit.init(server) // use init() if configured to exit the process after timeout
app.use(gracefulExit.middleware(app));
This function tells express to accept no new requests and gracefully closes the http server. It can be attached to a signal, or used as a normal function call if another tool is used (such as naught).
// Example for naught
process.on('message', function(message) {
if (message === 'shutdown') {
gracefulExit.gracefulExitHandler(app, server, {
<see options below>
});
}
});
There are no options available currently.
The following options are available:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|log
|Print status messages and errors to the logger
|false
|logger
|Function that accepts a string to output a log message
|console.log
|callback
|Optional function that is called with the exit status code once express has shutdown, gracefully or not
Use in conjunction with
exitProcess: false when the caller handles process shutdown
|no-op
|performLastRequest
|Process the first request received per connection after exit starts, and include a connection close header in the response for the caller and/or load balancer.
The current default is
false, but will default to
true in the next major release,
false is deprecated as of v0.5.0
|false, true is recommended
|errorDuringExit
|When requests are refused during graceful exit, respond with an error instead of silently dropping them.
The current default is
false, but will default to
true in the next major release,
false is deprecated as of v0.5.0
|false, true is recommended
|getRejectionError
|Function returning rejection error for incoming requests during graceful exit
function () { return new Error('Server unavailable, no new requests accepted during shutdown') }
|exitProcess
|If true, the module calls
process.exit() when express has shutdown, gracefully or not
|true
|exitDelay
|Wait timer duration in the final internal callback (triggered either by gracefulExitHandler or the hard exit handler) if
exitProcess: true
|10ms
|suicideTimeout
|How long to wait before giving up on graceful shutdown, then returns exit code of 1
|2m 10s (130s)
|socketio
|An instance of
socket.io, used to close all open connections after timeout
|none
|force
|Instructs the module to forcibly close sockets once the suicide timeout elapses.
For this option to work you must call
gracefulExit.init(server) when initializing the HTTP server
|false
To gracefully exit this module does the following things:
errorDuringExit is true, HTTP status code 502 is returned by default, so nginx, ELB, etc will resend to an active server
errorDuringExit and/or
performLastRequest are set to true, a response is sent with a
Connection: close header
0
suicideTimeout ms, the handler returns
1
process.exit(x), this allows the logger time to flush and the app's callback to complete, if any
This module does not give you zero downtime deploys on its own. It enables the http server to exit gracefully, which when used with a module like naught can provide zero downtime deploys.
This module was originally developed for Frafty (formerly www.frafty.com), a Daily Fantasy Sports site.