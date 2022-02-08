Express with TypeScript's application generator.
Creates a new express application similar to the express-generator module. Except this new application is configured to use TypeScript instead of plain JavaScript.
NodeJS is great for the rapid development of web-projects, but is often neglected because of the lack of type safety. TypeScript solves this issue and (along with its linter file) can even make your code more robust than some other static languages like Java.
There are some other tools out there to generate express apps with TypeScript such as express-generator-ts, but these either haven't been updated in a while or install a lot of junk in your project (such as an ORM).
Due to the heavy use of single-page-applications, no view-engine is configured by default. Express is only setup with the minimal settings for calling APIs and serving an index.html file. All the tools you need to run for development (while restarting on changes), building, testing, and running for production are packaged with this library.
In addition, relative paths are also setup, so you don't have to go through the trouble of installing
and configuring tsconfig-paths and module-alias. Just make sure to update
paths in tsconfig.json
and
_moduleAliases in package.json if you want to add/edit the relative paths.
When you run express-generator-typescript, it sets up a very simple application with routes for adding, updating, deleting, and fetching user objects. This is just to demonstrate how routing is done with express.
If you want a fully-secure application, you can pass the
--with-auth option and you will have an
application which requires you to login before calling APIs on user objects. The app is
configured with production quality client-side security and uses signed-cookies and jsonwebtokens
to store user-session data. If you're new to web-development and still learning about securing websites,
I highly encourage to use this option.
To have a chat app within your application, use the
--socket-io option. This option will include
everything from the
--with-auth option, plus will create a mini-chat app which displays the
sender name for the message of whoever the logged in user is. Without a login user we can't display
a sender name, that's why the
--socket-io option must used in conjunction with
--with-auth.
To create a socket-io sample app, you can pass
--socket-io or
--with-auth --socket-io; it won't
make a difference.
$ Just use 'npx'
Or
$ npm install -g express-generator-typescript
The quickest way to get started is use npx and pass in the name of the project you want to create.
If you don't specify a project name, the default express-gen-ts will be used instead. If you
want to use
yarn instead of
npm, pass the option
--use-yarn.
Create the app:
$ npx express-generator-typescript "project name (default is express-gen-ts)"
with all options
$ npx express-generator-typescript --with-auth --socket-io --use-yarn "project name (default is express-gen-ts)"
Start your express-generator-typescript app in development mode at
http://localhost:3000/:
$ cd "project name" && npm run start:dev
npm run start:dev.
npm test.
npm test -- --testFile="name of test file" (i.e. --testFile=Users).
npm run test:no-reloading
npm run lint.
npm run build.
npm start.
npm start -- --env="name of env file" (default is production).
During development, express-generator-typescript uses
nodemon to restart the server when changes
are detected. If you want to enable debugging for node, you'll need to modify the nodemon configurations.
This is located under
nodemonConfig: in
package.json for the server and
./spec/nodemon.json for
unit-testing. For the
exec property, replace
ts-node with
node --inspect -r ts-node/register.
A lot of users have asked about launch.json configurations for running this in VS-Code, so here's a snippet of the launch.json configuration you need to bypass nodemon and run directly with VS-Code.
{
"type": "pwa-node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Debug Dev Env",
"runtimeArgs": [
"-r",
"ts-node/register",
"-r",
"tsconfig-paths/register",
],
"args": [
"${workspaceFolder:express-gen-ts}/src/index.ts"
],
"resolveSourceMapLocations": [
"${workspaceFolder}/**",
"!**/node_modules/**"
],
}
If you use the
--with-auth option and are on Windows, the
bcrypt module tends to be fussy. To
use this module on Windows you need to make sure you have the node Windows build tools installed.
I don't want to post instructions because they might change frequently. I would search the Microsoft
docs on how to setup Node for Windows. To be able to debug in VSCODE on windows I also had to install
the
node-gyp module globally as well.
Happy web-deving :)
Express-generator-typescript helps to save a lot of time in the initial setup, and also prevents initial mischievous bugs. However, it comes with a default template engine, and nowadays, react is more used. So templating engine becomes redundant. And removing it was not a pleasant experience. So if someone is working with react, this is not recommended.
Ability to integrate typescript solves the security drawbacks of using node js using this module removes that drawback and provides more robust tool to deal with it and provides type-safety for our applications and its easy to configure and very well written documentation is what makes it much more easier to use. I would rate it 5 star.
I use this quite a lot when I want to set up a safe express typescript project fast. The with auth option also saves me a ton of time building authentication features into my app. I highly recommend this for anyone wanting a quick typesafe express application
express-generator is a useful package but, the view engine is default, now-a-days most people use client side rendering like with create-react-app, so I think view engine should not be default. One more think the structure of code has to be changed to somehow enculcate graphql server with it, I faced problems using apollo-server subscriptions, I had to refactor existing code. Anyways it's quick and simple, worth using just to save some time!