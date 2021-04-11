Express' application generator.

Installation

$ npm install -g express-generator

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable express(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ express --view=hbs /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Start your Express.js app at http://localhost:3000/ :

$ npm start

Command Line Options

This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.

- -version output the version number - e, --ejs add ejs engine support - -pug add pug engine support - -hbs add handlebars engine support - H, --hogan add hogan.js engine support - v, --view <engine> add view <engine> support (dust |ejs| hbs |hjs| jade |pug| twig |vash) (defaults to jade) - -no-view use static html instead of view engine - c, --css <engine> add stylesheet <engine> support (less|stylus |compass| sass) (defaults to plain css) - -git add .gitignore - f, --force force on non-empty directory - h, --help output usage information

License

MIT