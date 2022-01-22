openbase logo
express-gateway

by ExpressGateway
1.16.11

A microservices API Gateway built on top of Express.js

Readme

A Microservices API Gateway Built Using Express.js and Express Middleware

npm CircleCI Azure Pipelines CodeCov Gitter Module LTS Adopted'

Express-Gateway

DEPRECATION NOTICE This Project is no longer maintained. Read here for more details or if you're interested in taking over that project.

Express Gateway is a microservices API gateway that sits at the heart of any microservices or serverless architecture, regardless of what language or platform you're using.

Express Gateway secures your microservices and serverless functions and expose them through APIs using Node.js, Express and Express middleware.

Developing cloud native applications, orchestrating and managing them now can be done insanely fast all on one seamless platform without having to introduce additional infrastructure.

Website   Getting Started   Docs

Main Features

  • Microservices and Serverless QoS Proxy and Security
  • Built Entirely on JavaScript/Node.js using Express and Express Middleware
  • Dynamic Centralized Config
  • API Consumer and Credentials Management
  • Plugins and Plugin Framework
  • Distributed Data Store
  • CLI
  • REST API
  • Cloud Native Execution

Installation

If you have Node.js already installed:

# install Express Gateway
$ npm install -g express-gateway

Creating a Gateway

# create a new gateway using the CLI
$ eg gateway create

Get Help

Need help or have a question?

Community

Express has a community that we hope to extend further with Express Gateway's gateway use case for Express and its middleware.

Roadmap

The Express Gateway roadmap consists of three parts:

  1. FeatHub - features requested and voted on by any community member, this feeds into the...
  2. Roadmap - the published roadmap of all features under considerations and projected timeframes, the highest priority items are put into the...
  3. Waffle board - a real time as a public task board on Waffle.io with backlog of stories for the next release

LTS Policy

Module VersionRelease DateMinimum EOLEOL WithStatus
1.x.xJul 2016Dec 2019Node 8Current

Contribution

All contributions welcome! Please see the contributor's guide

License

Apache-2.0 License

Copyright © Express Gateway Contributors

