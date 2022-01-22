DEPRECATION NOTICE This Project is no longer maintained. Read here for more details or if you're interested in taking over that project.
Express Gateway is a microservices API gateway that sits at the heart of any microservices or serverless architecture, regardless of what language or platform you're using.
Express Gateway secures your microservices and serverless functions and expose them through APIs using Node.js, Express and Express middleware.
Developing cloud native applications, orchestrating and managing them now can be done insanely fast all on one seamless platform without having to introduce additional infrastructure.
If you have Node.js already installed:
# install Express Gateway
$ npm install -g express-gateway
# create a new gateway using the CLI
$ eg gateway create
Need help or have a question?
Express has a community that we hope to extend further with Express Gateway's gateway use case for Express and its middleware.
The Express Gateway roadmap consists of three parts:
|Module Version
|Release Date
|Minimum EOL
|EOL With
|Status
|1.x.x
|Jul 2016
|Dec 2019
|Node 8
|Current
