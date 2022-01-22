A Microservices API Gateway Built Using Express.js and Express Middleware

DEPRECATION NOTICE This Project is no longer maintained. Read here for more details or if you're interested in taking over that project.

Express Gateway is a microservices API gateway that sits at the heart of any microservices or serverless architecture, regardless of what language or platform you're using.

Express Gateway secures your microservices and serverless functions and expose them through APIs using Node.js, Express and Express middleware.

Developing cloud native applications, orchestrating and managing them now can be done insanely fast all on one seamless platform without having to introduce additional infrastructure.

Main Features

Microservices and Serverless QoS Proxy and Security

Built Entirely on JavaScript/Node.js using Express and Express Middleware

Dynamic Centralized Config

API Consumer and Credentials Management

Plugins and Plugin Framework

Distributed Data Store

CLI

REST API

Cloud Native Execution

Installation

If you have Node.js already installed:

$ npm install -g express-gateway

Creating a Gateway

$ eg gateway create

Get Help

Need help or have a question?

Community

Express has a community that we hope to extend further with Express Gateway's gateway use case for Express and its middleware.

Roadmap

The Express Gateway roadmap consists of three parts:

FeatHub - features requested and voted on by any community member, this feeds into the... Roadmap - the published roadmap of all features under considerations and projected timeframes, the highest priority items are put into the... Waffle board - a real time as a public task board on Waffle.io with backlog of stories for the next release

LTS Policy

Module Version Release Date Minimum EOL EOL With Status 1.x.x Jul 2016 Dec 2019 Node 8 Current

Contribution

All contributions welcome! Please see the contributor's guide

License

Apache-2.0 License

Copyright © Express Gateway Contributors