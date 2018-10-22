An Express middleware of Formidable that just works.

What are Express, Formidable, and this?

Express is a fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for Node.js.

Formidable is a Node.js module for parsing form data, including multipart/form-data file upload.

So, express-formidable is something like a bridge between them, specifically an Express middleware implementation of Formidable.

It aims to just work.

Install

npm install express-formidable

How to use

const express = require ( 'express' ); const formidableMiddleware = require ( 'express-formidable' ); var app = express(); app.use(formidableMiddleware()); app.post( '/upload' , (req, res) => { req.fields; req.files; });

And that's it.

express-formidable can basically parse form types Formidable can handle, including application/x-www-form-urlencoded , application/json , and multipart/form-data .

Option

app.use(formidableMiddleware(opts));

opts are options which can be set to form in Formidable. For example:

app.use(formidableMiddleware({ encoding : 'utf-8' , uploadDir : '/my/dir' , multiples : true , });

For the detail, please refer to the Formidable API.

Events

app.use(formidableMiddleware(opts, events));

events is an array of json with two field:

Field Description event The event emitted by the form of formidable. A complete list of all the possible events, please refer to the Formidable Events action The callback to execute. The signature is function (req, res, next, ...formidable_parameters)

For example:

const events = [ { event : 'fileBegin' , action : function ( req, res, next, name, file ) { } }, { event : 'field' , action : function ( req, res, next, name, value ) { } } ];

Error event

Unless an error event are provided by the events array parameter, it will handle by the standard next(error) .

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/utatti/express-formidable.git cd express-formidable npm install

To lint and test:

npm test

License

MIT