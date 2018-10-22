An Express middleware of Formidable that just works.
Express is a fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for Node.js.
Formidable is a Node.js module
for parsing form data, including
multipart/form-data file upload.
So,
express-formidable is something like a bridge between them,
specifically an Express middleware implementation of Formidable.
It aims to just work.
npm install express-formidable
const express = require('express');
const formidableMiddleware = require('express-formidable');
var app = express();
app.use(formidableMiddleware());
app.post('/upload', (req, res) => {
req.fields; // contains non-file fields
req.files; // contains files
});
And that's it.
express-formidable can basically parse form types Formidable can handle,
including
application/x-www-form-urlencoded,
application/json, and
multipart/form-data.
app.use(formidableMiddleware(opts));
opts are options which can be set to
form in Formidable. For example:
app.use(formidableMiddleware({
encoding: 'utf-8',
uploadDir: '/my/dir',
multiples: true, // req.files to be arrays of files
});
For the detail, please refer to the Formidable API.
app.use(formidableMiddleware(opts, events));
events is an array of json with two field:
|Field
|Description
event
|The event emitted by the form of formidable. A complete list of all the possible events, please refer to the Formidable Events
action
|The callback to execute. The signature is
function (req, res, next, ...formidable_parameters)
For example:
const events = [
{
event: 'fileBegin',
action: function (req, res, next, name, file) { /* your callback */ }
},
{
event: 'field',
action: function (req, res, next, name, value) { /* your callback */ }
}
];
Unless an
error event are provided by the
events array parameter, it will handle by the standard
next(error).
git clone https://github.com/utatti/express-formidable.git
cd express-formidable
npm install
To lint and test:
npm test