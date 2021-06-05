Module to parse multipart/form data. Based on connect-multiparty

Install

npm install express-form-data

Example

const formData = require ( "express-form-data" ); const express = require ( "express" ); const os = require ( "os" ); const app = express(); const options = { uploadDir : os.tmpdir(), autoClean : true }; app.use(formData.parse(options)); app.use(formData.format()); app.use(formData.stream()); app.use(formData.union());

After this we can see in req: