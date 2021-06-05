Module to parse multipart/form data. Based on connect-multiparty
npm install express-form-data
const formData = require("express-form-data");
const express = require("express");
const os = require("os");
const app = express();
/**
* Options are the same as multiparty takes.
* But there is a new option "autoClean" to clean all files in "uploadDir" folder after the response.
* By default, it is "false".
*/
const options = {
uploadDir: os.tmpdir(),
autoClean: true
};
// parse data with connect-multiparty.
app.use(formData.parse(options));
// delete from the request all empty files (size == 0)
app.use(formData.format());
// change the file objects to fs.ReadStream
app.use(formData.stream());
// union the body and the files
app.use(formData.union());
After this we can see in req: