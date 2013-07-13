Express Flash

Flash Messages for your Express Application

Flash is an extension of connect-flash with the ability to define a flash message and render it without redirecting the request.

Installation

Works with Express 3.x.x

npm install git://github.com/RGBboy/express-flash.git

Usage

Set it up the same way you would connect-flash :

var flash = require ( 'express-flash' ), express = require ( 'express' ), app = express(); app.use(express.cookieParser( 'keyboard cat' )); app.use(express.session({ cookie : { maxAge : 60000 }})); app.use(flash());

Use req.flash() in your middleware

app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { req.flash( 'info' , 'Welcome' ); res.render( 'index' , { title : 'Home' }) }); app.get( '/addFlash' , function ( req, res ) { req.flash( 'info' , 'Flash Message Added' ); res.redirect( '/' ); });

Access the messages in your views via locals.messages (.jade in this case):

- if (messages.info) .message.info span= messages.info

Requires

cookieParser

session

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 RGBboy <me@rgbboy.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.