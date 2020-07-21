Fingerprint express middleware

Passive fingerprinting is browser fingerprinting based on characteristics observable in the contents of Web requests, without the use of any code executing on the client side. Passive fingerprinting would trivially include cookies (often unique identifiers sent in HTTP requests) and the set of HTTP request headers and the IP address and other network-level information. The User-Agent string, for example, is an HTTP request header that typically identifies the browser, renderer, version and operating system. For some populations, the user agent string and IP address will commonly uniquely identify a particular user's browser.

Default implementation is Never trust clients , So collect only server-side information. But you can push additional parameter with initialization config.

Installation

npm install express-fingerprint

Usage

As a Express middleware

var Fingerprint = require ( 'express-fingerprint' ) app.use(Fingerprint({ parameters :[ Fingerprint.useragent, Fingerprint.acceptHeaders, Fingerprint.geoip, function ( next ) { next( null ,{ 'param1' : 'value1' }) }, function ( next ) { next( null ,{ 'param2' : 'value2' }) }, ] })) app.get( '*' , function ( req,res,next ) { console .log(req.fingerprint) })

req.fingerprint object is like below.

{ "hash" : "bd767932c289b92b4de510f4c4d48246" , "components" : { "useragent" : { "browser" : { "family" : "Chrome" , "version" : "50" }, "device" : { "family" : "Other" , "version" : "0" }, "os" : { "family" : "Mac OS" , "major" : "10" , "minor" : "11" }, "acceptHeaders" : { "accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8" , "encoding" : "gzip, deflate, sdch" , "language" : "en-US,en;q=0.8" }, "geoip" : { "country" : "US" , "resion" : "CA" , "city" : "San Francisco" }, "param1" : "value1" , "param2" : "value2" } }

