Simple express middleware for uploading files.

Help us Improve express-fileupload

This package is still very much supported and maintained. But the more help the better. If you're interested any of the following:

Ticket and PR triage

Feature scoping and implementation

Maintenance (upgrading packages, fixing security vulnerabilities, etc)

...please contact richardgirges '-at-' gmail.com

Install

npm i express-fileupload yarn add express-fileupload

Usage

When you upload a file, the file will be accessible from req.files .

Example:

You're uploading a file called car.jpg

Your input's name field is foo : <input name="foo" type="file" />

: In your express server request, you can access your uploaded file from req.files.foo :

app.post( '/upload' , function ( req, res ) { console .log(req.files.foo); });

The req.files.foo object will contain the following:

req.files.foo.name : "car.jpg"

: "car.jpg" req.files.foo.mv : A function to move the file elsewhere on your server. Can take a callback or return a promise.

: A function to move the file elsewhere on your server. Can take a callback or return a promise. req.files.foo.mimetype : The mimetype of your file

: The mimetype of your file req.files.foo.data : A buffer representation of your file, returns empty buffer in case useTempFiles option was set to true.

: A buffer representation of your file, returns empty buffer in case useTempFiles option was set to true. req.files.foo.tempFilePath : A path to the temporary file in case useTempFiles option was set to true.

: A path to the temporary file in case useTempFiles option was set to true. req.files.foo.truncated : A boolean that represents if the file is over the size limit

: A boolean that represents if the file is over the size limit req.files.foo.size : Uploaded size in bytes

: Uploaded size in bytes req.files.foo.md5 : MD5 checksum of the uploaded file

Notes about breaking changes with MD5 handling:

Before 1.0.0, md5 is an MD5 checksum of the uploaded file.

is an MD5 checksum of the uploaded file. From 1.0.0 until 1.1.1, md5 is a function to compute an MD5 hash (Read about it here.).

is a function to compute an MD5 hash (Read about it here.). From 1.1.1 onward, md5 is reverted back to MD5 checksum value and also added full MD5 support in case you are using temporary files.

Examples

Using Busboy Options

Pass in Busboy options directly to the express-fileupload middleware. Check out the Busboy documentation here.

app.use(fileUpload({ limits : { fileSize : 50 * 1024 * 1024 }, }));

Using useTempFile Options

Use temp files instead of memory for managing the upload process.

app.use(fileUpload({ useTempFiles : true , tempFileDir : '/tmp/' }));

Using debug option

You can set debug option to true to see some logging about upload process. In this case middleware uses console.log and adds Express-file-upload prefix for outputs.

It will show you whether the request is invalid and also common events triggered during upload. That can be really useful for troubleshooting and we recommend attaching debug output to each issue on Github.

Output example:

Express-file-upload : Temporary file path is /node/express-fileupload/test/temp/tmp- 16 - 1570084843942 Express-file-upload : New upload started testFile->car.png, bytes : 0 Express-file-upload : Uploading testFile->car.png, bytes : 21232 ... Express-file-upload : Uploading testFile->car.png, bytes : 86768 ... Express-file-upload : Upload timeout testFile->car.png, bytes : 86768 Express-file-upload : Cleaning up temporary file /node/express-fileupload/test/temp/tmp- 16 - 1570084843942 ...

Description:

Temporary file path is... says that useTempfiles was set to true and also shows you temp file name and path.

says that was set to true and also shows you temp file name and path. New upload started testFile->car.png says that new upload started with field testFile and file name car.png .

says that new upload started with field and file name . Uploading testFile->car.png, bytes:21232... shows current progress for each new data chunk.

shows current progress for each new data chunk. Upload timeout means that no data came during uploadTimeout .

means that no data came during . Cleaning up temporary file Here finaly we see cleaning up of the temporary file because of upload timeout reached.

Available Options

Pass in non-Busboy options directly to the middleware. These are express-fileupload specific options.

Option Acceptable Values Details createParentPath false (default)

true Automatically creates the directory path specified in .mv(filePathName) uriDecodeFileNames false (default)

true Applies uri decoding to file names if set true. safeFileNames false (default)

true

regex Strips characters from the upload's filename. You can use custom regex to determine what to strip. If set to true , non-alphanumeric characters except dashes and underscores will be stripped. This option is off by default.



Example #1 (strip slashes from file names): app.use(fileUpload({ safeFileNames: /\\/g }))

Example #2: app.use(fileUpload({ safeFileNames: true })) preserveExtension false (default)

true

Number Preserves filename extension when using safeFileNames option. If set to true , will default to an extension length of 3. If set to Number , this will be the max allowable extension length. If an extension is smaller than the extension length, it remains untouched. If the extension is longer, it is shifted.



Example #1 (true):

app.use(fileUpload({ safeFileNames: true, preserveExtension: true }));

myFileName.ext --> myFileName.ext



Example #2 (max extension length 2, extension shifted):

app.use(fileUpload({ safeFileNames: true, preserveExtension: 2 }));

myFileName.ext --> myFileNamee.xt abortOnLimit false (default)

true Returns a HTTP 413 when the file is bigger than the size limit if true. Otherwise, it will add a truncated = true to the resulting file structure. responseOnLimit 'File size limit has been reached' (default)

String Response which will be send to client if file size limit exceeded when abortOnLimit set to true. limitHandler false (default)

function(req, res, next) User defined limit handler which will be invoked if the file is bigger than configured limits. useTempFiles false (default)

true By default this module uploads files into RAM. Setting this option to True turns on using temporary files instead of utilising RAM. This avoids memory overflow issues when uploading large files or in case of uploading lots of files at same time. tempFileDir String (path) Path to store temporary files.

Used along with the useTempFiles option. By default this module uses 'tmp' folder in the current working directory.

You can use trailing slash, but it is not necessary. parseNested false (default)

true By default, req.body and req.files are flattened like this: {'name': 'John', 'hobbies[0]': 'Cinema', 'hobbies[1]': 'Bike'}



When this option is enabled they are parsed in order to be nested like this: {'name': 'John', 'hobbies': ['Cinema', 'Bike']} debug false (default)

true Turn on/off upload process logging. Can be useful for troubleshooting. uploadTimeout 60000 (default)

Integer This defines how long to wait for data before aborting. Set to 0 if you want to turn off timeout checks.

Help Wanted

Looking for additional maintainers. Please contact richardgirges [ at ] gmail.com if you're interested. Pull Requests are welcome!

Thanks & Credit

Brian White for his stellar work on the Busboy Package and the connect-busboy Package