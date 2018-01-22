openbase logo
eer

express-es6-rest-api

by Jason Miller
0.2.2 (see all)

🔋 Starter project for an ES6 RESTful Express API.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Express & ES6 REST API Boilerplate

This is a straightforward boilerplate for building REST APIs with ES6 and Express.

Tip: If you are using Mongoose, you can automatically expose your Models as REST resources using restful-mongoose.

Getting Started

# clone it
git clone git@github.com:developit/express-es6-rest-api.git
cd express-es6-rest-api

# Make it your own
rm -rf .git && git init && npm init

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development live-reload server
PORT=8080 npm run dev

# Start production server:
PORT=8080 npm start

Docker Support

cd express-es6-rest-api

# Build your docker
docker build -t es6/api-service .
#            ^      ^           ^
#          tag  tag name      Dockerfile location

# run your docker
docker run -p 8080:8080 es6/api-service
#                 ^            ^
#          bind the port    container tag
#          to your host
#          machine port

License

MIT

