This is a straightforward boilerplate for building REST APIs with ES6 and Express.
Tip: If you are using Mongoose, you can automatically expose your Models as REST resources using restful-mongoose.
# clone it
git clone git@github.com:developit/express-es6-rest-api.git
cd express-es6-rest-api
# Make it your own
rm -rf .git && git init && npm init
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development live-reload server
PORT=8080 npm run dev
# Start production server:
PORT=8080 npm start
cd express-es6-rest-api
# Build your docker
docker build -t es6/api-service .
# ^ ^ ^
# tag tag name Dockerfile location
# run your docker
docker run -p 8080:8080 es6/api-service
# ^ ^
# bind the port container tag
# to your host
# machine port
MIT