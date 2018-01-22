Express & ES6 REST API Boilerplate

This is a straightforward boilerplate for building REST APIs with ES6 and Express.

ES6 support via babel

REST resources as middleware via resource-router-middleware

CORS support via cors

Body Parsing via body-parser

Tip: If you are using Mongoose, you can automatically expose your Models as REST resources using restful-mongoose.

Getting Started

git clone git@github.com:developit/express-es6-rest-api.git cd express-es6-rest-api rm -rf .git && git init && npm init npm install PORT=8080 npm run dev PORT=8080 npm start

Docker Support

cd express-es6-rest-api docker build -t es6/api-service . docker run -p 8080:8080 es6/api-service

License

MIT