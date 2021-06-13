Layout support for ejs in express
$ npm install express-ejs-layouts
Check the example folder.
git clone https://github.com/soarez/express-ejs-layouts.git
cd express-ejs-layouts
npm install
node example
var express = require('express');
var expressLayouts = require('express-ejs-layouts');
var app = express();
app.set('view engine', 'ejs');
app.use(expressLayouts);
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
var locals = {
title: 'Page Title',
description: 'Page Description',
header: 'Page Header'
};
res.render('the-view', locals);
});
app.listen(3000);
contentFor
A view
tyler
<%- contentFor('foo') %>
club
<%- contentFor('bar') %>
fight
With a layout
<%-bar%> <%-foo%>
<%-body%>
Renders
fight club
tyler
As another example, consider this view:
foo
<%- contentFor('pageSectionA') %>
bar
<%- contentFor('pageSectionB') %>
baz
Using it with this layout:
<div class="header"><%- pageSectionA %></div>
<div class="body"><%- body %></div>
<div class="footer"><%-defineContent('pageSectionB')%></div>
Will render:
<div class="header">bar</div>
<div class="body">foo</div>
<div class="footer">baz</div>
Notice that the difference between using
<%- pageSectionA %> and
<%-defineContent('pageSectionA')%> is that the former will generate an error if the view doesn't define content for this section.
If you like to place all the script blocks at the end, you can do it like this:
app.set("layout extractScripts", true)
A view
something<script>somejs<script>something
With a layout
<body>
<%- body %>
<%- script %>
</body>
Renders
<body>
somethingsomething
<script>somejs<script>
</body>
Enabling invididually:
req.render('view', { extractScripts: true })
When the
"layout extractScripts" option is activated, scripts defined in views will be extracted (won't be a part of
body) and will be available for use in the layout through the variable
scripts.
Another example:
This view:
<script src="/b.js" />
<div>foo</div>
<script src="/a.js" />
<div>bar</div>
<script src="/c.js" />
Used with this layout:
<div class="main">
<%- body %>
</div>
<!-- place the scripts at the end of the html page -->
<%- script %>
Will render:
<div class="main">
<div>foo</div>
<div>bar</div>
</div>
<!-- place the scripts at the end of the html page -->
<script src="/b.js" />
<script src="/a.js" />
<script src="/c.js" />
Works exactly like script blocks extraction except:
<link rel="stylesheet" …> and
<style …>
extractStyles
style
Works exactly like script blocks extraction except:
<meta …> and
<meta …/>
extractMetas
meta
By default 'layout.ejs' is used. If you want to specify your custom
layout (e.g. 'layouts/layout.ejs'), just set
layout property in
express app settings.
app.set('layout', 'layouts/layout');
Just pass
layout as render locals object.
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.render('the-view', { layout: 'specific-layout' });
});
Just pass
layout: false as render locals object.
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.render('the-view', { layout: false });
);
In a layout, you can have optional sections using
defineContent:
Unspecified section content defaults to
''.
1
<%-defineContent('a')%>
2
<%-defineContent('b')%>
3
with a view:
<%- contentFor('a') %>
1.5
will render:
1
1.5
2
3
Clone the repo and run:
$ npm test
MIT