Create a GraphQL HTTP server with any HTTP web framework that supports connect styled middleware, including Connect itself, Express and Restify.
npm install --save express-graphql
This module includes a TypeScript declaration file to enable auto complete in compatible editors and type information for TypeScript projects.
Just mount
express-graphql as a route handler:
const express = require('express');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('express-graphql');
const app = express();
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
);
app.listen(4000);
Use
.get or
.post (or both) rather than
.use to configure your route handler. If you want to show GraphiQL in the browser, set
graphiql: true on your
.get handler.
const restify = require('restify');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('express-graphql');
const app = restify.createServer();
app.post(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: false,
}),
);
app.get(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
);
app.listen(4000);
const express = require('express');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('express-graphql');
const typeDefs = require('./schema');
const resolvers = require('./resolvers');
const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('graphql-tools');
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs: typeDefs,
resolvers: resolvers,
});
const { execute, subscribe } = require('graphql');
const { createServer } = require('http');
const { SubscriptionServer } = require('subscriptions-transport-ws');
const PORT = 4000;
var app = express();
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: schema,
graphiql: { subscriptionEndpoint: `ws://localhost:${PORT}/subscriptions` },
}),
);
const ws = createServer(app);
ws.listen(PORT, () => {
// Set up the WebSocket for handling GraphQL subscriptions.
new SubscriptionServer(
{
execute,
subscribe,
schema,
},
{
server: ws,
path: '/subscriptions',
},
);
});
The
graphqlHTTP function accepts the following options:
schema: A
GraphQLSchema instance from
GraphQL.js.
A
schema must be provided.
graphiql: If
true, presents GraphiQL when the GraphQL endpoint is
loaded in a browser. We recommend that you set
graphiql to
true when your
app is in development, because it's quite useful. You may or may not want it
in production.
Alternatively, instead of
true you can pass in an options object:
defaultQuery: An optional GraphQL string to use when no query
is provided and no stored query exists from a previous session.
If
undefined is provided, GraphiQL will use its own default query.
headerEditorEnabled: An optional boolean which enables the header editor when
true.
Defaults to
false.
subscriptionEndpoint: An optional GraphQL string contains the WebSocket server url for subscription.
websocketClient: An optional GraphQL string for websocket client used for subscription,
v0: subscriptions-transport-ws,
v1: graphql-ws. Defaults to
v0 if not provided
rootValue: A value to pass as the
rootValue to the
execute()
function from
GraphQL.js/src/execute.js.
context: A value to pass as the
contextValue to the
execute()
function from
GraphQL.js/src/execute.js. If
context is not provided, the
request object is passed as the context.
pretty: If
true, any JSON response will be pretty-printed.
extensions: An optional function for adding additional metadata to the
GraphQL response as a key-value object. The result will be added to the
"extensions" field in the resulting JSON. This is often a useful place to
add development time metadata such as the runtime of a query or the amount
of resources consumed. This may be an async function. The function is
given one object as an argument:
{ document, variables, operationName, result, context }.
validationRules: Optional additional validation rules that queries must
satisfy in addition to those defined by the GraphQL spec.
customValidateFn: An optional function which will be used to validate
instead of default
validate from
graphql-js.
customExecuteFn: An optional function which will be used to execute
instead of default
execute from
graphql-js.
customFormatErrorFn: An optional function which will be used to format any
errors produced by fulfilling a GraphQL operation. If no function is
provided, GraphQL's default spec-compliant
formatError function will be used.
customParseFn: An optional function which will be used to create a document
instead of the default
parse from
graphql-js.
formatError: is deprecated and replaced by
customFormatErrorFn. It will be
removed in version 1.0.0.
In addition to an object defining each option, options can also be provided as
a function (or async function) which returns this options object. This function
is provided the arguments
(request, response, graphQLParams) and is called
after the request has been parsed.
The
graphQLParams is provided as the object
{ query, variables, operationName, raw }.
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP(async (request, response, graphQLParams) => ({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
rootValue: await someFunctionToGetRootValue(request),
graphiql: true,
})),
);
Once installed at a path,
express-graphql will accept requests with
the parameters:
query: A string GraphQL document to be executed.
variables: The runtime values to use for any GraphQL query variables
as a JSON object.
operationName: If the provided
query contains multiple named
operations, this specifies which operation should be executed. If not
provided, a 400 error will be returned if the
query contains multiple
named operations.
raw: If the
graphiql option is enabled and the
raw parameter is
provided, raw JSON will always be returned instead of GraphiQL even when
loaded from a browser.
GraphQL will first look for each parameter in the query string of a URL:
/graphql?query=query+getUser($id:ID){user(id:$id){name}}&variables={"id":"4"}
If not found in the query string, it will look in the POST request body.
If a previous middleware has already parsed the POST body, the
request.body
value will be used. Use
multer or a similar middleware to add support
for
multipart/form-data content, which may be useful for GraphQL mutations
involving uploading files. See an example using multer.
If the POST body has not yet been parsed,
express-graphql will interpret it
depending on the provided Content-Type header.
application/json: the POST body will be parsed as a JSON
object of parameters.
application/x-www-form-urlencoded: the POST body will be
parsed as a url-encoded string of key-value pairs.
application/graphql: the POST body will be parsed as GraphQL
query string, which provides the
query parameter.
By default, the express request is passed as the GraphQL
context.
Since most express middleware operates by adding extra data to the
request object, this means you can use most express middleware just by inserting it before
graphqlHTTP is mounted. This covers scenarios such as authenticating the user, handling file uploads, or mounting GraphQL on a dynamic endpoint.
This example uses
express-session to provide GraphQL with the currently logged-in session.
const session = require('express-session');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('express-graphql');
const app = express();
app.use(session({ secret: 'keyboard cat', cookie: { maxAge: 60000 } }));
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MySessionAwareGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
);
Then in your type definitions, you can access the request via the third "context" argument in your
resolve function:
new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'MyType',
fields: {
myField: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve(parentValue, args, request) {
// use `request.session` here
},
},
},
});
The GraphQL response allows for adding additional information in a response to
a GraphQL query via a field in the response called
"extensions". This is added
by providing an
extensions function when using
graphqlHTTP. The function
must return a JSON-serializable Object.
When called, this is provided an argument which you can use to get information about the GraphQL request:
{ document, variables, operationName, result, context }
This example illustrates adding the amount of time consumed by running the provided query, which could perhaps be used by your development tools.
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('express-graphql');
const app = express();
const extensions = ({
document,
variables,
operationName,
result,
context,
}) => {
return {
runTime: Date.now() - context.startTime,
};
};
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP((request) => {
return {
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
context: { startTime: Date.now() },
graphiql: true,
extensions,
};
}),
);
When querying this endpoint, it would include this information in the result, for example:
{
"data": { ... },
"extensions": {
"runTime": 135
}
}
GraphQL's validation phase checks the query to ensure that it can be successfully executed against the schema. The
validationRules option allows for additional rules to be run during this phase. Rules are applied to each node in an AST representing the query using the Visitor pattern.
A validation rule is a function which returns a visitor for one or more node Types. Below is an example of a validation preventing the specific field name
metadata from being queried. For more examples, see the
specifiedRules in the graphql-js package.
import { GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
export function DisallowMetadataQueries(context) {
return {
Field(node) {
const fieldName = node.name.value;
if (fieldName === 'metadata') {
context.reportError(
new GraphQLError(
`Validation: Requesting the field ${fieldName} is not allowed`,
),
);
}
},
};
}
Disabling introspection does not reflect best practices and does not necessarily make your
application any more secure. Nevertheless, disabling introspection is possible by utilizing the
NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule provided by the graphql-js
package.
import { NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule } from 'graphql';
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP((request) => {
return {
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
validationRules: [NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule],
};
}),
);
getGraphQLParams(request: Request): Promise<GraphQLParams>
Given an HTTP Request, this returns a Promise for the parameters relevant to running a GraphQL request. This function is used internally to handle the incoming request, you may use it directly for building other similar services.
const { getGraphQLParams } = require('express-graphql');
getGraphQLParams(request).then((params) => {
// do something...
});
During development, it's useful to get more information from errors, such as
stack traces. Providing a function to
customFormatErrorFn enables this:
customFormatErrorFn: (error) => ({
message: error.message,
locations: error.locations,
stack: error.stack ? error.stack.split('\n') : [],
path: error.path,
});
Each release of
express-graphql will be accompanied by an experimental release containing support for the
@defer and
@stream directive proposal. We are hoping to get community feedback on these releases before the proposal is accepted into the GraphQL specification. You can use this experimental release of
express-graphql by adding the following to your project's
package.json file.
"express-graphql": "experimental-stream-defer",
"graphql": "experimental-stream-defer"
Community feedback on this experimental release is much appreciated and can be provided on the PR for the defer-stream branch or the GraphQL.js issue for feedback.
This repository is managed by EasyCLA. Project participants must sign the free GraphQL Specification Membership agreement before making a contribution. You only need to do this one time, and it can be signed by individual contributors or their employers.
To initiate the signature process please open a PR against this repo. The EasyCLA bot will block the merge if we still need a membership agreement from you.
You can find detailed information here. If you have issues, please email operations@graphql.org.
If your company benefits from GraphQL and you would like to provide essential financial support for the systems and people that power our community, please also consider membership in the GraphQL Foundation.