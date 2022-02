Delay express responses

Use case

You want to test your fancy ajax loaders, spinners and stuff, but your dev machine is too damn fast for that shit!

Usage

var app = require ( 'express' )(); var delay = require ( 'express-delay' ); app.use(delay( 1000 )); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello world!' ); });

Random delay

You can also give it a range of values, which will make the delay random:

app.use(delay( 200 , 500 ));

LICENSE

MIT