Provides decorators for easily wiring up controller classes to express.js routes. If you you use hapijs and want something similar, then the hapi-decorators project has you covered.

TypeScript definitions are built in.

Installation

$ npm install

Example

import * as web from 'express-decorators' ; import myMiddlewareFunction from './middleware' ; import express from 'express' ; @web.basePath( '/hello' ) public class TestController { constructor (target) { this .target = target; } @web.get( '/world' , myMiddlewareFunction) async sayHelloAction(request, response) { response.send( `hello, ${ this .target} ` ); } @web.use() async otherMiddleware(request, response, next) { } } let app = express(); let test = new TestController( 'world' ); web.register(app, test);

Notes

actions are called with the correct context (i.e. this is an instance of the class)

is an instance of the class) actions can return promises (or be async methods) and errors will get handled properly

API

Class decorator to add a base path to every route defined in the class.

If fn is a function, then the function is added as route-specific middleware for the action. Note that the middleware will be bound to the controller instance.

If fn is a string, then the method with that name will be exectued as route-specific middleware when the action is invoked.

Marks the method as a handler for the specified path and http method. The route parameter is just passed straight to the relevant express method, so whatever is valid there is valid here.

There are shortcuts for the methods below. I.e., instead of route('get', '/') you can use get('/') .

all

delete (called del so it compiles)

(called so it compiles) get

options

param

patch

post

put

use

Gets the route metadata for the target object. Paths are automatically prefixed with a base path if one was defined.

Registers the routes found on the target object with an express Router instance.

