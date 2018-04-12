openbase logo
express-decorators

by Stewart Everett
1.2.1 (see all)

ES2015 decorators for express

Readme

express-decorators

NOTE: this has been rewritten for version 1, with some breaking changes

Provides decorators for easily wiring up controller classes to express.js routes. If you you use hapijs and want something similar, then the hapi-decorators project has you covered.

TypeScript definitions are built in.

Installation

$ npm install --save express-decorators

Example

import * as web from 'express-decorators';
import myMiddlewareFunction from './middleware';
import express from 'express';

/*** define a controller class ***/

@web.basePath('/hello')
public class TestController {
  constructor(target) {
    this.target = target;
  }

  @web.get('/world', myMiddlewareFunction)
  async sayHelloAction(request, response) {
    response.send(`hello, ${this.target}`);
  }

  @web.use()
  async otherMiddleware(request, response, next) {
    // this will get called for every action
  }
}

/*** install the routes in an express app ***/
let app = express();
let test = new TestController('world');
web.register(app, test);

/*** now we can go to  /hello/world and get 'hello, world' back! ***/

Notes

  • actions are called with the correct context (i.e. this is an instance of the class)
  • actions can return promises (or be async methods) and errors will get handled properly

API

basePath(path: string)

Class decorator to add a base path to every route defined in the class.

middleware(fn: Middleware)

If fn is a function, then the function is added as route-specific middleware for the action. Note that the middleware will be bound to the controller instance.

If fn is a string, then the method with that name will be exectued as route-specific middleware when the action is invoked.

route(method: string, path: string, middleware: Middleware[])

Marks the method as a handler for the specified path and http method. The route parameter is just passed straight to the relevant express method, so whatever is valid there is valid here.

There are shortcuts for the methods below. I.e., instead of route('get', '/') you can use get('/').

  • all
  • delete (called del so it compiles)
  • get
  • options
  • param
  • patch
  • post
  • put
  • use

getRoutes(target: Object): Route[]

Gets the route metadata for the target object. Paths are automatically prefixed with a base path if one was defined.

register(router: Express.Router, target: Object)

Registers the routes found on the target object with an express Router instance.

Questions, comments?

Please feel free to start an issue or offer a pull request.

Alternatives

ts-express-decorators :triangular_ruler: Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
ep
@injex/express-pluginSimple, Decorated, Pluggable dependency-injection framework for TypeScript applications
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
42
cor
@overnightjs/coreTypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Server.
GitHub Stars
803
Weekly Downloads
5K
exp
@reflet/expressWell-defined 💍 decorators for Node.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
52
exp
@decorators/expressnode-decorators
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1K
edr
express-decorator-router:zap: use decorators in a simple way without transpiling javascript code
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
49
See 35 Alternatives

