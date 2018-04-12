NOTE: this has been rewritten for version 1, with some breaking changes
Provides decorators for easily wiring up controller classes to express.js routes. If you you use hapijs and want something similar, then the hapi-decorators project has you covered.
TypeScript definitions are built in.
$ npm install --save express-decorators
import * as web from 'express-decorators';
import myMiddlewareFunction from './middleware';
import express from 'express';
/*** define a controller class ***/
@web.basePath('/hello')
public class TestController {
constructor(target) {
this.target = target;
}
@web.get('/world', myMiddlewareFunction)
async sayHelloAction(request, response) {
response.send(`hello, ${this.target}`);
}
@web.use()
async otherMiddleware(request, response, next) {
// this will get called for every action
}
}
/*** install the routes in an express app ***/
let app = express();
let test = new TestController('world');
web.register(app, test);
/*** now we can go to /hello/world and get 'hello, world' back! ***/
basePath(path: string)
Class decorator to add a base path to every route defined in the class.
middleware(fn: Middleware)
If
fn is a function, then the function is added as route-specific middleware for the action. Note that the middleware will be bound to the controller instance.
If
fn is a string, then the method with that name will be exectued as route-specific middleware when the action is invoked.
route(method: string, path: string, middleware: Middleware[])
Marks the method as a handler for the specified path and http method. The
route parameter is just passed straight to the relevant express method, so whatever is valid there is valid here.
There are shortcuts for the methods below. I.e., instead of
route('get', '/') you can use
get('/').
all
delete (called
del so it compiles)
get
options
param
patch
post
put
use
getRoutes(target: Object): Route[]
Gets the route metadata for the target object. Paths are automatically prefixed with a base path if one was defined.
register(router: Express.Router, target: Object)
Registers the routes found on the target object with an express Router instance.
Please feel free to start an issue or offer a pull request.