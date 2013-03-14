Express CSV

_____ ____ ______ __ | ____|_ ___ __ _ __ ___ ___ ___ / ___/ ___ \ \ / / | _| \ \ / / '_ \ | '__/ _ \ / __/ __| | | \ _ __ \ \ \ / / | |___ > <| |_) | | | __/ \ _ _ \ _ _ \ | |___ ___) | \ V / |_____/_/ \ _ \ .__/|_| \ _ __||___/___/ \ _ ___|____/ \ _ / |_|

Express CSV provides response CSV easily to Express.

Installation

npm:

npm install express-csv

Usage

Example:

var express = require ( 'express' ) , csv = require ( 'express-csv' ) , app = module .exports = express.createServer(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.csv([ [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] , [ "d" , "e" , "f" ] ]); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Response:

$ curl --verbose http://127.0.0.1:3000/ * About to connect() to 127.0 .0 .1 port 3000 (#0) * Trying 127.0 .0 .1 ... connected * Connected to 127.0 .0 .1 (127.0.0.1) port 3000 (#0) > GET / HTTP/1.1 > User-Agent: curl/7.21.4 (universal-apple-darwin11.0) libcurl/7.21.4 OpenSSL/0.9.8r zlib/1.2.5 > Host: 127.0 .0 .1 :3000 > Accept: */* > < HTTP/1.1 200 OK < X-Powered-By: Express < Content-Type: text/csv; charset=utf-8 < Content-Length: 26 < Connection: keep-alive < "a","b","c" "d","e","f" * Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact * Closing connection #0

Alternatively, you can also pass an array of objects to be serialized, in which case the object's properties will be iterated over. E.g.:

res.csv([ { name : "joe" , id : 1 }]

License