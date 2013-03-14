openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ec

express-csv

by Seiya KONNO
0.6.0 (see all)

Express CSV provides response CSV easily to Express.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status

Express CSV

 _____                                 ____ ______     __
| ____|_  ___ __  _ __ ___  ___ ___   / ___/ ___\ \   / /
|  _| \ \/ / '_ \| '__/ _ \/ __/ __| | |   \___ \\ \ / / 
| |___ >  <| |_) | | |  __/\__ \__ \ | |___ ___) |\ V /  
|_____/_/\_\ .__/|_|  \___||___/___/  \____|____/  \_/   
           |_|

Express CSV provides response CSV easily to Express.

Installation

npm:

$ npm install express-csv

Usage

Example:

var express = require('express')
  , csv = require('express-csv')
  , app = module.exports = express.createServer();

app.get('/', function(req, res) {
  res.csv([
    ["a", "b", "c"]
  , ["d", "e", "f"]
  ]);
});

app.listen(3000);

Response:

$ curl --verbose http://127.0.0.1:3000/
* About to connect() to 127.0.0.1 port 3000 (#0)
*   Trying 127.0.0.1... connected
* Connected to 127.0.0.1 (127.0.0.1) port 3000 (#0)
> GET / HTTP/1.1
> User-Agent: curl/7.21.4 (universal-apple-darwin11.0) libcurl/7.21.4 OpenSSL/0.9.8r zlib/1.2.5
> Host: 127.0.0.1:3000
> Accept: */*
> 
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< X-Powered-By: Express
< Content-Type: text/csv; charset=utf-8
< Content-Length: 26
< Connection: keep-alive
< 
"a","b","c"
"d","e","f"
* Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact
* Closing connection #0

Alternatively, you can also pass an array of objects to be serialized, in which case the object's properties will be iterated over. E.g.:

res.csv([ { name: "joe", id: 1 }]
//=> "joe", 1

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012 Seiya Konno <nulltask@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the
'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including
without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish,
distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to
permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to
the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY
CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT,
TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE
SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial