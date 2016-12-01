Make sure your application is not vulnerable to large payload attacks

install

$ npm install express-content-length-validator --save

api

Once you've gotten the content-length module:

var contentLength = require ( 'express-content-length-validator' );

You'll have a single function to work with: validateMax .

options is an object with three properties:

max , which defaults to 999;

, which defaults to 999; status , which defaults to 400;

, which defaults to 400; message , which defaults to "Invalid payload; too big.".

usage as a middleware

var contentLength = require ( 'express-content-length-validator' ); var app = require ( 'express' )(); var MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED = 9999 ; app.use(contentLength.validateMax({ max : MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED, status : 400 , message : "stop it!" })); app .post( '/some/url/here' , function ( req, res ) { }); app.listen( 8080 );

usage per endpoint

var contentLength = require ( 'express-content-length-validator' ); var app = require ( 'express' )(); var MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED = 9999 ; app.post( '/some/url/here' , contentLength.validateMax({ max : MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED, status : 400 , message : "send a smaller json, will ya?" }), function ( req, res ) { }); app.listen( 8080 );

It's that easy =]

license

MIT