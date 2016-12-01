Make sure your application is not vulnerable to large payload attacks
$ npm install express-content-length-validator --save
Once you've gotten the content-length module:
var contentLength = require('express-content-length-validator');
You'll have a single function to work with:
validateMax.
options is an object with three properties:
max, which defaults to 999;
status, which defaults to 400;
message, which defaults to "Invalid payload; too big.".
var contentLength = require('express-content-length-validator');
var app = require('express')();
var MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED = 9999;
app.use(contentLength.validateMax({max: MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED, status: 400, message: "stop it!"})); // max size accepted for the content-length
// and then, when you're checking the routes
app
.post('/some/url/here', function(req, res)
{
/*all is good, the content-length is less than the expected
so you can keep with your business logic*/
});
app.listen(8080);
var contentLength = require('express-content-length-validator');
var app = require('express')();
var MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED = 9999;
app.post('/some/url/here', contentLength.validateMax({max: MAX_CONTENT_LENGTH_ACCEPTED, status: 400, message: "send a smaller json, will ya?"}), function(req, res)
{
/*all is good, the content-length is less than the expected
so you can keep with your business logic*/
});
app.listen(8080);
MIT