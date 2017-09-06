Run an express server on multiple processes. This is meant to be dropped in directly to your main entry point without having to setup a separate script that manages workers.

This works with any EventListener that emits the "close" event and has a close() method. If it's a server object (e.g. an express app, net.Server or http.Server , ensure that you've invoked listen before returning it).

By default the module will spawn os.cpus().length workers. You should configure this parameter for your workloads. You should pick the right number for your server based on testing.

Synopsis

var express = require ( 'express' ); var cluster = require ( 'express-cluster' ); cluster( function ( worker ) { var app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'hello from worker #' + worker.id); }); return app.listen( 0xbeef ); }, { count : 5 })

API

express-cluster exports itself as a function that accepts config and workerFunctions as arguments. These can be provided in either order: cluster(config, workerFunction) or cluster(workerFunction, config) .

Once node executes cluster() the current process will be forked the specified number of times. You should guard any code that should only be run in the master behind a check of process.env.NODE_UNIQUE_ID or a call to node's cluster.isMaster

workerFunction

This function is passed a worker object. See the node documentation for Worker for details.

config

This object should contain zero or more of these keys. Any other key/values are ignored.