express-cluster

by Flipboard
0.0.5

Simple drop-in for express apps to spawn multiple processes

Documentation
3K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-cluster

Run an express server on multiple processes. This is meant to be dropped in directly to your main entry point without having to setup a separate script that manages workers.

This works with any EventListener that emits the "close" event and has a close() method. If it's a server object (e.g. an express app, net.Server or http.Server, ensure that you've invoked listen before returning it).

By default the module will spawn os.cpus().length workers. You should configure this parameter for your workloads. You should pick the right number for your server based on testing.

Synopsis

var express = require('express');
var cluster = require('express-cluster');

cluster(function(worker) {
    var app = express();
    app.get('/', function(req, res) {
        res.send('hello from worker #' + worker.id);
    });
    return app.listen(0xbeef);
}, {count: 5})

API

express-cluster exports itself as a function that accepts config and workerFunctions as arguments. These can be provided in either order: cluster(config, workerFunction) or cluster(workerFunction, config).

Once node executes cluster() the current process will be forked the specified number of times. You should guard any code that should only be run in the master behind a check of process.env.NODE_UNIQUE_ID or a call to node's cluster.isMaster

workerFunction

This function is passed a worker object. See the node documentation for Worker for details.

config

This object should contain zero or more of these keys. Any other key/values are ignored.

{
    count: 5,       // number of workers: defaults to os.cpus().length
    respawn: true,  // respawn process on exit: defaults to true
    verbose: false, // log what happens to console: defaults to false

    // Attach the given function to each spawned worker. The function will
    // be bound to the worker that sent the message so you can setup a two
    // way message bus if you please. See examples/messaging.js for an
    // example.
    workerListener: function(){},

    // When in verbose mode, use a following writable stream (supports
    // the write function) instead of the default console
    outputStream: writableStream
}

