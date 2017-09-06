Run an express server on multiple processes. This is meant to be dropped in directly to your main entry point without having to setup a separate script that manages workers.
This works with any EventListener that emits the
"close" event and has a
close() method. If it's a server object (e.g. an express app,
net.Server or
http.Server, ensure that you've invoked
listen before returning it).
By default the module will spawn
os.cpus().length workers. You should
configure this parameter for your workloads. You should pick the right number
for your server based on testing.
var express = require('express');
var cluster = require('express-cluster');
cluster(function(worker) {
var app = express();
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.send('hello from worker #' + worker.id);
});
return app.listen(0xbeef);
}, {count: 5})
express-cluster exports itself as a function that accepts
config and
workerFunctions as arguments. These can be provided in either order:
cluster(config, workerFunction) or
cluster(workerFunction, config).
Once node executes
cluster() the current process will be forked the specified
number of times. You should guard any code that should only be run in the
master behind a check of
process.env.NODE_UNIQUE_ID or a call to node's
cluster.isMaster
workerFunction
This function is passed a
worker object. See the node documentation for
Worker for details.
config
This object should contain zero or more of these keys. Any other key/values are ignored.
{
count: 5, // number of workers: defaults to os.cpus().length
respawn: true, // respawn process on exit: defaults to true
verbose: false, // log what happens to console: defaults to false
// Attach the given function to each spawned worker. The function will
// be bound to the worker that sent the message so you can setup a two
// way message bus if you please. See examples/messaging.js for an
// example.
workerListener: function(){},
// When in verbose mode, use a following writable stream (supports
// the write function) instead of the default console
outputStream: writableStream
}