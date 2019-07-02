Node.js module for delivering optimized, minified, mangled, gzipped, and CDN-hosted assets in Express (currently by Amazon S3 and Amazon CloudFront).
Development Mode:
Assets are untouched, cachebusted, and delivered as typical local files for rapid development.
Production Mode:
Assets are optimized, minified, mangled, gzipped, delivered by Amazon CloudFront CDN, and hosted from Amazon S3.
bucket-name
US Standard (use
options.endpoint
with
'bucket.s3-xxx.amazonaws.com' for non
US Standard regions)
index.html in the Objects and Folders view from your S3 console and click Actions → Make Public.
bucket-name.s3.amazonaws.com
S3-bucket-name
Default (*)
S3-bucket-name
HTTP and HTTPS
Use Origin Cache Headers
(Improves Caching)
cdn.your-domain.com
index.html
Off
Created with express-cdn by @niftylettuce.
Enabled
xyz.cloudfront.net) to your clipboard.
cdn, and paste the contents of your clipboard as the the "alias" or "points to" value.
index.html file should get displayed).
SSL Configuration
Some additional steps are required to enable SSL access of your assets by cloudfront.
npm install express-cdn
// # express-cdn
var express = require('express')
, path = require('path')
, app = express.createServer()
, semver = require('semver');
var sslEnabled = false
// Set the CDN options
var options = {
publicDir : path.join(__dirname, 'public')
, viewsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views')
, domain : 'cdn.your-domain.com'
, bucket : 'bucket-name'
, endpoint : 'bucket-name.s3.amazonaws.com' // optional
, key : 'amazon-s3-key'
, secret : 'amazon-s3-secret'
, hostname : 'localhost'
, port : (sslEnabled ? 443 : 1337)
, ssl : sslEnabled
, production : true
};
// Initialize the CDN magic
var CDN = require('express-cdn')(app, options);
app.configure(function() {
app.set('view engine', 'jade');
app.set('view options', { layout: false, pretty: true });
app.enable('view cache');
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public')));
});
// Add the view helper
if (semver.gte(express.version, '4.0.0'))
app.locals.CDN = CDN();
else if (semver.gte(express.version, '3.0.0'))
app.locals({ CDN: CDN() });
else
app.dynamicHelpers({ CDN: CDN });
app.get('/', function(req, res, next) {
res.render('basic');
return;
});
console.log("Server started: http://localhost:1337");
app.listen(1337);
// #1 - Load an image
!= CDN('/img/sprite.png')
// #2 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute
!= CDN('/img/sprite.png', { alt: 'Sprite' })
// #3 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute and data-src attribute instead src
!= CDN('/img/sprite.png', { alt: 'Sprite', 'data-src': true })
// #4 - Load a script
!= CDN('/js/script.js')
// #5 - Load a script with a custom tag attribute
!= CDN('/js/script.js', { 'data-message': 'Hello' })
// #6 - Load and concat two scripts
!= CDN([ '/js/plugins.js', '/js/script.js' ])
// #7 - Load and concat two scripts with custom tag attributes
!= CDN([ '/js/plugins.js', '/js/script.js' ], { 'data-message': 'Hello' })
// #8 - Load a stylesheet
!= CDN('/css/style.css')
// #9 - Load and concat two stylesheets
!= CDN([ '/css/style.css', '/css/extra.css' ])
// #10 - Load a favicon
!= CDN('/img/favicon.ico')
<!-- #1 - Load an image -->
<%- CDN('/img/sprite.png') %>
<!-- #2 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute -->
<%- CDN('/img/sprite.png', { alt: 'Sprite' }) %>
<!-- #3 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute and data-src attribute instead src -->
<%- CDN('/img/sprite.png', { alt: 'Sprite', 'data-src': true }) %>
<!-- #4 - Load a script -->
<%- CDN('/js/script.js') %>
<!-- #5 - Load a script with a custom tag attribute -->
<%- CDN('/js/script.js', { 'data-message': 'Hello' }) %>
<!-- #6 - Load and concat two scripts -->
<%- CDN([ '/js/plugins.js', '/js/script.js' ]) %>
<!-- #7 - Load and concat two scripts with custom tag attributes -->
<%- CDN([ '/js/plugins.js', '/js/script.js' ], { 'data-message': 'Hello' }) %>
<!-- #8 - Load a stylesheet -->
<%- CDN('/css/style.css') %>
<!-- #9 - Load and concat two stylesheets -->
<%- CDN([ '/css/style.css', '/css/extra.css' ]) %>
<!-- #10 - Load a favicon -->
<%- CDN('/img/favicon.ico') %>
<!-- #1 - Load an image -->
<img src="/img/sprite.png?v=1341214029" />
<!-- #2 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute -->
<img src="/img/sprite.png?v=1341214029" alt="Sprite" />
<!-- #3 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute and data-src attribute instead src -->
<img data-src="/img/sprite.png?v=1341214029" alt="Sprite" data-src="true" />
<!-- #4 - Load a script -->
<script src="/js/script.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- #5 - Load a script with a custom tag attribute -->
<script src="/js/script.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript" data-message="Hello"></script>
<!-- #6 - Load and concat two scripts -->
<script src="/js/plugins.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="/js/script.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- #7 - Load and concat two scripts with custom tag attributes -->
<script src="/js/plugins.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript" data-message="Hello"></script>
<script src="/js/script.js?v=1341214029" type="text/javascript" data-message="Hello"></script>
<!-- #8 - Load a stylesheet -->
<link href="/css/style.css?v=1341214029" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- #9 - Load and concat two stylesheets -->
<link href="/css/style.css?v=1341214029" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<link href="/css/extra.css?v=1341214029" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- #10 - Load a favicon -->
<link href="/img/favicon.ico?v=1341214029" rel="shortcut icon" />
The protocol will automatically change to "https" or "http" depending on the SSL option.
The module will automatically upload and detect new/modified assets based off timestamp, as it utilizes the timestamp for version control! There is built-in magic to detect if individual assets were changed when concatenating multiple assets together (it adds the timestamps together and checks if the combined asset timestamp on S3 exists!).
<!-- #1 - Load an image -->
<img src="https://cdn.your-site.com/img/sprite.1341382571.png" />
<!-- #2 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute -->
<img src="https://cdn.your-site.com/img/sprite.1341382571.png" alt="Sprite" />
<!-- #3 - Load an image with a custom tag attribute -->
<img data-src="https://cdn.your-site.com/img/sprite.1341382571.png" alt="Sprite" data-src="true" />
<!-- #4 - Load a script -->
<script src="https://cdn.your-site.com/js/script.1341382571.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- #5 - Load a script with a custom tag attribute -->
<script src="https://cdn.your-site.com/js/script.1341382571.js" type="text/javascript" data-message="Hello"></script>
<!-- #6 - Load and concat two scripts -->
<script src="https://cdn.your-site.com/plugins%2Bscript.1341382571.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- #7 - Load and concat two scripts with custom tag attributes -->
<script src="https://cdn.your-site.com/plugins%2Bscript.1341382571.js" type="text/javascript" data-message="Hello"></script>
<!-- #8 - Load a stylesheet -->
<link href="https://cdn.your-site.com/css/style.1341382571.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- #9 - Load and concat two stylesheets -->
<link href="https://cdn.your-site.com/style%2Bextra.1341382571.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- #10 - Load a favicon -->
<link href="https://cdn.your-site.com/img/favicon.1341382571.ico" rel="shortcut icon" />
By default log messages will be sent to the console. If you would like to use a custom logger function you may pass it in as
options.logger
The example below uses the Winston logging library.
var winston = require('winston');
winston.add(winston.transports.File, {filename: 'somefile.log'});
// Set the CDN options
var options = {
publicDir : path.join(__dirname, 'public')
, viewsDir : path.join(__dirname, 'views')
, domain : 'cdn.your-domain.com'
, bucket : 'bucket-name'
, key : 'amazon-s3-key'
, secret : 'amazon-s3-secret'
, hostname : 'localhost'
, port : 1337
, ssl : false
, production : true
, logger : winston.info
};
// Initialize the CDN magic
var CDN = require('express-cdn')(app, options);
app.configure(function() {
app.set('view engine', 'jade');
app.set('view options', { layout: false, pretty: true });
app.enable('view cache');
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public')));
});
// Add the dynamic view helper
app.dynamicHelpers({ CDN: CDN });
Any output from express-cdn is now passed to
winston.info() which writes to both
console and
somefile.log.
These are feature requests that we would appreciate contributors for:
/lib/main.js please!
fs.statSync to
fs.stat with callback for image assets modified timestamp hack.
0.2.3 - Added support for SVG files (by @zhangchiqing)
0.2.2 - Fixed uglifyjs license comment regex (by @kudos), fixed wrong mimetypes for minify case in compile method (by @kaskovsky)
0.2.1 - Fixed cursor css property also can be url (by @sars)
0.2.0 - Support for CSS @media query attribute with parenthesis (by @jfred)
0.1.9 - Added cleanCSS support to minify CSS (by @DServy)
0.1.8 - Added favicon support (by @mateusz-)
0.1.7 - Fixed issue with knox (by @DServy)
0.1.6 - Fixed extracting CSS border-image resources and image snot followed by
; in CSS (by @lxe)
0.1.5 - Preserved license comments with UglifyJS version 2.0 (by @mateusz-)
0.1.4 - Added case insensitive usage of
cdn or
CDN (by @leostera)
0.1.3 - Explicity set
x-amz-acl to
public-read.
0.1.2 - Added protocol relative paths for HTTP/HTTPS via
// (by @Nevtep)
0.1.1 - Add ability to specify template extension
0.1.0 - Fixed endpoint issue, fixed knox issue, added optipng binary, added jpegtran binary, no longer requires optipng or jpegtran server dependencies!
0.0.9 - Allowed explicit setting of S3 endpoint (by @eladb)
0.0.8 - Enabled string-only output for CDN assets.
- var href = CDN('/img/full/foo.jpg', { raw : true });
a(class="fancybox", href="#{href}")
!= CDN('/img/small/foo.jpg', { alt : 'Foo', width : 800, height : 600 })
0.0.7 - Removed CSS minification due to over-optimization of the
clean-css module.
0.0.6 - Added temporary support for CSS usage of
background-image,
background, and
contents attributes by absolute image paths.
/* Valid - Proper way to write CSS with express-cdn */
#example-valid {
background: url(/something.png);
}
/* Invalid - Don't do this! */
#example-invalid {
background: url(../something.png);
}
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2012- Nick Baugh niftylettuce@gmail.com (http://niftylettuce.com/)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.