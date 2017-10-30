openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecc

express-cache-controller

by Christopher Sidebottom
1.1.0 (see all)

Middleware for meddling with Cache-Control headers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-cache-controller

A simple and lightweight module for managing cache control headers from within your application. It also tries to provide a simple set of rules for common use cases such as setting 'max-age=0' when 'no-cache' is present by default.

Example

Configuring noCache easily:

app.use(cacheControl({
  noCache: true
}));

Creates a cache-control header of no-cache, max-age=0

Usage

To start using cacheControl, just use the middleware in your application:

app.use(cacheControl());

Default Cache Headers

When initialising the middleware you can set default options when you use it in your application:

app.use(cacheControl({
    maxAge: 5
}));

Overriding Defaults

Just set the cacheControl property of the response object after the cacheControl() middleware is loaded:

app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge: 60 }));
app.get('/', function (req, res, next){
  res.cacheControl = {
      maxAge: 30
  };

  res.send('hai');
});

This is useful in error conditions where you can setup cache headers before and after a request is processed:

app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge: 60} ));
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
  next(Error('BOOM!'));
});
app.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
  res.cacheControl = {
      maxAge: 5
  };

  res.status(500).send('oh no!');
});

Options

NameValueDescription
privateBooleanAdds 'private' flag, overrides 'public' option
publicBooleanAdds 'public' flag
noStoreBooleanAdds 'no-store' flag and includes noCache
noCacheBooleanAdds 'no-cache' flag, sets maxAge to 0 and removes sMaxAge, staleIfError and staleWhileRevalidate
noTransformBooleanAdds 'no-transform' flag
mustRevalidateBooleanAdds 'must-revalidate' flag and removes staleIfError and staleWhileRevalidate
staleIfErrorNumberAdds 'stale-if-error=%d' flag
staleWhileRevalidateNumberAdds 'stale-while-revalidate=%d' flag
maxAgeNumberAdds 'max-age=%d' flag
sMaxAgeNumberAdds 's-maxage=%d' flag

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial