A simple and lightweight module for managing cache control headers from within your application. It also tries to provide a simple set of rules for common use cases such as setting 'max-age=0' when 'no-cache' is present by default.

Example

Configuring noCache easily:

app.use(cacheControl({ noCache : true }));

Creates a cache-control header of no-cache, max-age=0

Usage

To start using cacheControl, just use the middleware in your application:

app.use(cacheControl());

Default Cache Headers

When initialising the middleware you can set default options when you use it in your application:

app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge : 5 }));

Overriding Defaults

Just set the cacheControl property of the response object after the cacheControl() middleware is loaded:

app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge : 60 })); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.cacheControl = { maxAge : 30 }; res.send( 'hai' ); });

This is useful in error conditions where you can setup cache headers before and after a request is processed:

app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge : 60 } )); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { next( Error ( 'BOOM!' )); }); app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { res.cacheControl = { maxAge : 5 }; res.status( 500 ).send( 'oh no!' ); });

Options