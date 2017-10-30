A simple and lightweight module for managing cache control headers from within your application. It also tries to provide a simple set of rules for common use cases such as setting 'max-age=0' when 'no-cache' is present by default.
Configuring noCache easily:
app.use(cacheControl({
noCache: true
}));
Creates a cache-control header of
no-cache, max-age=0
To start using cacheControl, just use the middleware in your application:
app.use(cacheControl());
When initialising the middleware you can set default options when you use it in your application:
app.use(cacheControl({
maxAge: 5
}));
Just set the cacheControl property of the response object after the cacheControl() middleware is loaded:
app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge: 60 }));
app.get('/', function (req, res, next){
res.cacheControl = {
maxAge: 30
};
res.send('hai');
});
This is useful in error conditions where you can setup cache headers before and after a request is processed:
app.use(cacheControl({ maxAge: 60} ));
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
next(Error('BOOM!'));
});
app.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
res.cacheControl = {
maxAge: 5
};
res.status(500).send('oh no!');
});
|Name
|Value
|Description
|private
|Boolean
|Adds 'private' flag, overrides 'public' option
|public
|Boolean
|Adds 'public' flag
|noStore
|Boolean
|Adds 'no-store' flag and includes noCache
|noCache
|Boolean
|Adds 'no-cache' flag, sets maxAge to 0 and removes sMaxAge, staleIfError and staleWhileRevalidate
|noTransform
|Boolean
|Adds 'no-transform' flag
|mustRevalidate
|Boolean
|Adds 'must-revalidate' flag and removes staleIfError and staleWhileRevalidate
|staleIfError
|Number
|Adds 'stale-if-error=%d' flag
|staleWhileRevalidate
|Number
|Adds 'stale-while-revalidate=%d' flag
|maxAge
|Number
|Adds 'max-age=%d' flag
|sMaxAge
|Number
|Adds 's-maxage=%d' flag