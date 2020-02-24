A simple
body-parser like module for express that
uses
connect-busboy under the hood.
It's designed to be more of a "drop in" replacement for
body-parser.
With it populating
req.body, there is very minimal code change needed to use it.
var bb = require('express-busboy');
var app = express();
bb.extend(app);
The module will populate
req.body and
req.files like the
body-parser module does.
bb.extend(app, {
//options can go here
});
By default this module will create an
Array when it finds multiple fields with the
same name in the POST parameters. You can set
restrictMultiple to
true to
not parse mutiple POST values into
Array's
By default file uploads are disabled, the
req.files object will always be empty. You can activate them with:
bb.extend(app, {
upload: true,
path: '/path/to/save/files',
allowedPath: /./
});
path will default to:
os.tmpdir()/express-busboy/<uuid>/<the field name>/<filename>.
allowedPath can contain a regular expression limiting the upload function to given urls. For example
/^\/upload$/ would only allow uploads in the /upload path.
You can have a function returning true/false if you prefer that:
options.allowedPath = function(url) {
return url == '/upload';
}
You can restrict uploads to specific mimetypes as well:
options.mimeTypeLimit = [
'text/x-markdown',
'application/javascript',
'image/jpeg',
'image/png'
];
Name and filename inputs will be sanitized before determining path for the file on disk. If you want to change this behavior you can provide a strip function of your own:
// this will not sanitize the inputs
options.strip = function(value, type) {
return value;
}
When files are not uploaded due to path or mimetype checks, no error is returned (so the other data in the request can be handled) the restricted item
will simply not appear in the
req.files
Object.