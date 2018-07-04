A express logger middleware powered by bunyan.
This year as work content change, I have no spare time to maintaining the node modules, if anyone want to take or keep maintaining, just contact me via jky239@gmail.com with Title contains: "Wanted: npm package xxxx". Thx.
npm install express-bunyan-logger
To use the logger:
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger')());
To use the errorLogger:
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger').errorLogger());
And you can also pass bunyan logger options to the logger middleware:
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger')({
name: 'logger',
streams: [{
level: 'info',
stream: process.stdout
}]
}));
Change default format:
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger')({
format: ":remote-address - :user-agent[major] custom logger"
});
And a child logger will be attached to each request object:
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger')();
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
req.log.debug('this is debug in middleware');
next();
});
Format string, please go the source code to the metadata. ":name" will print out meta.name; ":name[key]" will print out the property 'key' of meta.name.
Or you can pass a function to options.format. This function accept a object as argument and return string.
Whether to parse user-agent in logger, default is =true=.
Function that translate statusCode into log level. The
meta argument is an object consisting of all the fields gathered by bunyan-express-logger, before exclusions are applied.
function(status, err /* only will work in error logger */, meta) {
// return string of level
if (meta["response-time"] > 30000) {
return "fatal";
} else {
return "info";
}
}
Function that is passed
req and
res, and returns an object whose properties will be added to the meta object passed to bunyan
function(req, res) {
if (req.user) {
return {
_id: req.user._id,
name: req.user.name
}
}
}
Array of string, Those fields will be excluded from meta object which passed to bunyan
Array of strings to obfuscate.
These strings can be in dotted notation, for instance
body.password, and it will only replace that specific value.
This will replace the values in log messages with a placeholder.
Placeholder to use when obfuscating values.
This is only applicable when there are values to obfuscate.
Default is
[HIDDEN].
An object of bunyan serializers. They are passed on to bunyan. The default serializers are defined as follows:
{
req: bunyan.stdSerializers.req,
res: bunyan.stdSerializers.res,
err: bunyan.stdSerializers.err
}
Write log line on request instead of response (for response times)
By default,
express-bunyan-logger will generate an unique id for each request, and a field 'req_id' will be added to child logger in
request object.
If you have already use other middleware/framework to generate request id, you can pass a function to retrieve it:
// suppose connect-requestid middleware is already added.
app.use(require('express-bunyan-logger')({
genReqId: function(req) {
return req.id;
}
});
(The BSD License)
Copyright (c) 2013, Villa.Gao <jky239@gmail.com>;