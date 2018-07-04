A express logger middleware powered by bunyan.

Note

This year as work content change, I have no spare time to maintaining the node modules, if anyone want to take or keep maintaining, just contact me via jky239@gmail.com with Title contains: "Wanted: npm package xxxx". Thx.

Installation

npm install express-bunyan-logger

Usage

To use the logger:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' )());

To use the errorLogger:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' ).errorLogger());

And you can also pass bunyan logger options to the logger middleware:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' )({ name : 'logger' , streams : [{ level : 'info' , stream : process.stdout }] }));

Change default format:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' )({ format : ":remote-address - :user-agent[major] custom logger" });

And a child logger will be attached to each request object:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' )(); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { req.log.debug( 'this is debug in middleware' ); next(); });

Configuration

Format string, please go the source code to the metadata. ":name" will print out meta.name; ":name[key]" will print out the property 'key' of meta.name.

Or you can pass a function to options.format. This function accept a object as argument and return string.

Whether to parse user-agent in logger, default is =true=.

Function that translate statusCode into log level. The meta argument is an object consisting of all the fields gathered by bunyan-express-logger, before exclusions are applied.

function ( status, err /* only will work in error logger */ , meta ) { if (meta[ "response-time" ] > 30000 ) { return "fatal" ; } else { return "info" ; } }

Function that is passed req and res , and returns an object whose properties will be added to the meta object passed to bunyan

function ( req, res ) { if (req.user) { return { _id : req.user._id, name : req.user.name } } }

Array of string, Those fields will be excluded from meta object which passed to bunyan

Array of strings to obfuscate. These strings can be in dotted notation, for instance body.password , and it will only replace that specific value. This will replace the values in log messages with a placeholder.

Placeholder to use when obfuscating values. This is only applicable when there are values to obfuscate. Default is [HIDDEN] .

An object of bunyan serializers. They are passed on to bunyan. The default serializers are defined as follows:

{ req : bunyan.stdSerializers.req, res : bunyan.stdSerializers.res, err : bunyan.stdSerializers.err }

Write log line on request instead of response (for response times)

By default, express-bunyan-logger will generate an unique id for each request, and a field 'req_id' will be added to child logger in request object.

If you have already use other middleware/framework to generate request id, you can pass a function to retrieve it:

app.use( require ( 'express-bunyan-logger' )({ genReqId : function ( req ) { return req.id; } });

License

(The BSD License)