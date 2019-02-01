Mongoose store adapter for express-brute.
yarn add express-brute-mongoose
const ExpressBrute = require("express-brute");
const MongooseStore = require("express-brute-mongoose");
const BruteForceSchema = require("express-brute-mongoose/dist/schema");
const mongoose = require("mongoose");
const model = mongoose.model(
"bruteforce",
new mongoose.Schema(BruteForceSchema)
);
const store = new MongooseStore(model);
const bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store);
app.post(
"/auth",
bruteforce.prevent, // error 403 if we hit this route too often
function(req, res, next) {
res.send("Success!");
}
);
You can either use the default schema provided at
express-brute-mongoose/dist/schema or roll your own, as long as it matches the basic structural requirements of the schema as follows:
{
"_id": String,
"data": {
"count": Number,
"lastRequest": Date,
"firstRequest": Date
},
"expires": Date
}
The default schema included in the package includes a Mongo index on the
_id field and another index that will automatically delete each entry 1 day after it has passed its
expires time, in an effort to keep the collection clean.
Build the package with
yarn compile
Run tests with
yarn test
Run the linter with
yarn lint
You should have mongo running on port
27017 before running tests. If you have docker-compose and docker installed, you can get mongo up and running by using the following command:
docker-compose up