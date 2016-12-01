MongoDB store adapter for the express-brute.
npm install express-brute-mongo
var ExpressBrute = require('express-brute'),
var MongoStore = require('express-brute-mongo');
var MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
var store = new MongoStore(function (ready) {
MongoClient.connect('mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/test', function(err, db) {
if (err) throw err;
ready(db.collection('bruteforce-store'));
});
});
var bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store);
app.post('/auth',
bruteforce.prevent, // error 403 if we hit this route too often
function (req, res, next) {
res.send('Success!');
}
);
Create an index with
expireAfterSeconds: 0 in mongo as follows:
db.my_api_limits_coll.ensureIndex({expires: 1}, {expireAfterSeconds: 0});
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.