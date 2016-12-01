MongoDB store adapter for the express-brute.

Installation

npm install express-brute-mongo

Usage

var ExpressBrute = require ( 'express-brute' ), var MongoStore = require ( 'express-brute-mongo' ); var MongoClient = require ( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient; var store = new MongoStore( function ( ready ) { MongoClient.connect( 'mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/test' , function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; ready(db.collection( 'bruteforce-store' )); }); }); var bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store); app.post( '/auth' , bruteforce.prevent, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send( 'Success!' ); } );

Expire documents

Create an index with expireAfterSeconds: 0 in mongo as follows:

db .my_api_limits_coll .ensureIndex ({ expires : 1 }, { expireAfterSeconds : 0 });

Issue Reporting

