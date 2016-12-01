openbase logo
express-brute-mongo

by auth0
1.0.0 (see all)

MongoDB adapter for the express-brute middleware.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Documentation
427

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

MongoDB store adapter for the express-brute.

Installation

npm install express-brute-mongo

Usage

var ExpressBrute = require('express-brute'),
var MongoStore = require('express-brute-mongo');
var MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;

var store = new MongoStore(function (ready) {
  MongoClient.connect('mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/test', function(err, db) {
    if (err) throw err;
    ready(db.collection('bruteforce-store'));
  });
});

var bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store);

app.post('/auth',
  bruteforce.prevent, // error 403 if we hit this route too often
  function (req, res, next) {
    res.send('Success!');
  }
);

Expire documents

Create an index with expireAfterSeconds: 0 in mongo as follows:

db.my_api_limits_coll.ensureIndex({expires: 1}, {expireAfterSeconds: 0});

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

