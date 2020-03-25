A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests, increasing the delay with each request in a fibonacci-like sequence.
via npm:
$ npm install express-brute
var ExpressBrute = require('express-brute');
// stores state locally, don't use this in production
var store = new ExpressBrute.MemoryStore();
var bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store);
app.post('/auth',
bruteforce.prevent, // error 429 if we hit this route too often
function (req, res, next) {
res.send('Success!');
}
);
store An instance of
ExpressBrute.MemoryStore or some other ExpressBrute store (see a list of known stores below).
options
freeRetries The number of retries the user has before they need to start waiting (default: 2)
minWait The initial wait time (in milliseconds) after the user runs out of retries (default: 500 milliseconds)
maxWait The maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) between requests the user needs to wait (default: 15 minutes). The wait for a given request is determined by adding the time the user needed to wait for the previous two requests.
lifetime The length of time (in seconds since the last request) to remember the number of requests that have been made by an IP. By default it will be set to
maxWait * the number of attempts before you hit maxWait to discourage simply waiting for the lifetime to expire before resuming an attack. With default values this is about 6 hours.
failCallback Gets called with (
req,
resp,
next,
nextValidRequestDate) when a request is rejected (default: ExpressBrute.FailForbidden)
attachResetToRequest Specify whether or not a simplified reset method should be attached at
req.brute.reset. The simplified method takes only a callback, and resets all
ExpressBrute middleware that was called on the current request. If multiple instances of
ExpressBrute have middleware on the same request, only those with
attachResetToRequest set to true will be reset (default: true)
refreshTimeoutOnRequest Defines whether the
lifetime counts from the time of the last request that ExpressBrute didn't prevent for a given IP (true) or from of that IP's first request (false). Useful for allowing limits over fixed periods of time, for example: a limited number of requests per day. (Default: true). More info
handleStoreError Gets called whenever an error occurs with the persistent store from which ExpressBrute cannot recover. It is passed an object containing the properties
message (a description of the message),
parent (the error raised by the session store), and [
key,
ip] or [
req,
res,
next] depending on whether or the error occurs during
reset or in the middleware itself.
An in-memory store for persisting request counts. Don't use this in production, instead choose one of the more robust store implementations listed below.
ExpressBrute Instance Methods
prevent(req, res, next) Middleware that will bounce requests that happen faster than
the current wait time by calling
failCallback. Equivilent to
getMiddleware(null)
getMiddleware(options) Generates middleware that will bounce requests with the same
key and IP address
that happen faster than the current wait time by calling
failCallback.
Also attaches a function at
req.brute.reset that can be called to reset the
counter for the current ip and key. This functions as the
reset instance method,
but without the need to explicitly pass the
ip and
key paramters
key can be a string or alternatively it can be a
function(req, res, next)
that calls
next, passing a string as the first parameter.
failCallback Allows you to override the value of
failCallback for this middleware
ignoreIP Disregard IP address when matching requests if set to
true. Defaults to
false.
reset(ip, key, next) Resets the wait time between requests back to its initial value. You can pass
null
for
key if you want to reset a request protected by
prevent.
There are some built-in callbacks that come with BruteExpress that handle some common use cases.
ExpressBrute.FailTooManyRequests Terminates the request and responses with a 429 (Too Many Requests) error that has a
Retry-After header and a JSON error message.
ExpressBrute.FailForbidden Terminates the request and responds with a 403 (Forbidden) error that has a
Retry-After header and a JSON error message. This is provided for compatibility with ExpressBrute versions prior to v0.5.0, for new users
FailTooManyRequests is the preferred behavior.
ExpressBrute.FailMark Sets res.nextValidRequestDate, the Retry-After header and the res.status=429, then calls next() to pass the request on to the appropriate routes.
ExpressBrute stores
There are a number adapters that have been written to allow ExpressBrute to be used with different persistent storage implementations, some of the ones I know about include:
If you write your own store and want me to add it to the list, just drop me an email or create an issue.
require('connect-flash');
var ExpressBrute = require('express-brute'),
MemcachedStore = require('express-brute-memcached'),
moment = require('moment'),
store;
if (config.environment == 'development'){
store = new ExpressBrute.MemoryStore(); // stores state locally, don't use this in production
} else {
// stores state with memcached
store = new MemcachedStore(['127.0.0.1'], {
prefix: 'NoConflicts'
});
}
var failCallback = function (req, res, next, nextValidRequestDate) {
req.flash('error', "You've made too many failed attempts in a short period of time, please try again "+moment(nextValidRequestDate).fromNow());
res.redirect('/login'); // brute force protection triggered, send them back to the login page
};
var handleStoreError = function (error) {
log.error(error); // log this error so we can figure out what went wrong
// cause node to exit, hopefully restarting the process fixes the problem
throw {
message: error.message,
parent: error.parent
};
}
// Start slowing requests after 5 failed attempts to do something for the same user
var userBruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store, {
freeRetries: 5,
minWait: 5*60*1000, // 5 minutes
maxWait: 60*60*1000, // 1 hour,
failCallback: failCallback,
handleStoreError: handleStoreError
});
// No more than 1000 login attempts per day per IP
var globalBruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store, {
freeRetries: 1000,
attachResetToRequest: false,
refreshTimeoutOnRequest: false,
minWait: 25*60*60*1000, // 1 day 1 hour (should never reach this wait time)
maxWait: 25*60*60*1000, // 1 day 1 hour (should never reach this wait time)
lifetime: 24*60*60, // 1 day (seconds not milliseconds)
failCallback: failCallback,
handleStoreError: handleStoreError
});
app.set('trust proxy', 1); // Don't set to "true", it's not secure. Make sure it matches your environment
app.post('/auth',
globalBruteforce.prevent,
userBruteforce.getMiddleware({
key: function(req, res, next) {
// prevent too many attempts for the same username
next(req.body.username);
}
}),
function (req, res, next) {
if (User.isValidLogin(req.body.username, req.body.password)) { // omitted for the sake of conciseness
// reset the failure counter so next time they log in they get 5 tries again before the delays kick in
req.brute.reset(function () {
res.redirect('/'); // logged in, send them to the home page
});
} else {
res.flash('error', "Invalid username or password")
res.redirect('/login'); // bad username/password, send them back to the login page
}
}
);
If your application is behind a proxy (Apache, Nginx, load balancer, CDN, etc) you should not forget set the trust proxy param as appropriate for your Express application. For example:
app.set('trust proxy', 1);
Please note: don't use the value
true because it tells express to trust the whole
X-Forwarded-For chain, which could allow an attacker to bypass the express brute protections by spoofing source ips. The easiest solution is probably to set your proxy depth appropriately, but for more information on other options see Express' behind proxies guide
Express 4.x as a peer dependency.
proxyDepth option on
ExpressBrute has been removed. Use
app.set('trust proxy', x) from Express 4 instead. More Info
getIPFromRequest(req) has been removed from instances, use
req.ip instead.
.reset callbacks are now always called asyncronously, regardless of the implementation of the store (particularly effects
MemoryStore).
handleStoreError option to allow more customizable handling of errors that are thrown by the persistent store. Default behavior is to throw the errors as an exception - there is nothing ExpressBrute can do to recover.
FailTooManyRequests failure callback, that returns a 429 (TooManyRequests) error instead of 403 (Forbidden). This is a more accurate error status code.
FailTooManyRequests.
FailForbidden remains an option for backwards compatiblity.
FailMark no longer sets returns 403 Forbidden, instead does 429 TooManyRequets.
refreshTimeoutOnRequest option that allows you to prevent the remaining
lifetime for a timer from being reset on each request (useful for implementing limits for set time frames, e.g. requests per day)
ExpressBrute.MemoryStore
attachResetToRequest parameter that lets you prevent the request object being decorated
failCallback can be overriden by
getMiddleware
proxyDepth option on
ExpressBrute that specifies how many levels of the
X-Forwarded-For header to trust (inspired by express-bouncer).
getIPFromRequest method that essentially allows
reset to used in a similar ways as in v0.2.2. This also respects the new
proxyDepth setting.
getMiddleware now takes an options object instead of the key directly.
ExpressBrute on the same route.
lifetime now has a reasonable default derived from the other settings for that instance of
ExpressBrute
req object as
req.brute.reset. It takes a single parameter (a callback), and will reset all the counters used by
ExpressBrute middleware that was called for the current route.
lifetime is now specified on
ExpressBrute instead of
MemcachedStore. This also means lifetime is now supported by MemoryStore.
ExpressBrute.reset has changed. It now requires an IP and key be passed instead of a request object.
freeRetries.