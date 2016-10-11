Express Bouncer

A simple and standalone middleware for express routes which attempts to mitigate brute-force attacks. It works by increasing the delay with each failed request using a Fibonacci formula. Requests are tracking via IP address and can be white-listed or reset on demand. All logged addresses are stored locally in an object and dormant addresses are removed automatically. Error messages are also completely customizable. This project is based on express-brute created by Adam Pflug.

Installation

npm install express-bouncer

Quick Start

var bouncer = require ( "express-bouncer" )( 500 , 900000 ); bouncer.whitelist.push ( "127.0.0.1" ); bouncer.blocked = function ( req, res, next, remaining ) { res.send ( 429 , "Too many requests have been made, " + "please wait " + remaining / 1000 + " seconds" ); }; app.post ( "/login" , bouncer.block, function ( req, res ) { if (LoginFailed) { } else { bouncer.reset (req); } }); bouncer.addresses = { };

Documentation

Constructor

express-bouncer ([min], [max], [free])

min The minimum number of milliseconds the user can be forced to wait. (default: 500 ms)

The minimum number of milliseconds the user can be forced to wait. (default: 500 ms) max The maximum number of milliseconds the user can be forced to wait. (default: 10 min)

The maximum number of milliseconds the user can be forced to wait. (default: 10 min) free The number of attempts a user can make before being forced to wait. (default: 2)

Functions

reset Resets the wait time between attempts for the specified request.

Resets the wait time between attempts for the specified request. block Middleware that will block requests which are occurring too often.

Properties

addresses A list of logged IP addresses. Cleared by overriding with new object.

A list of logged IP addresses. Cleared by overriding with new object. whitelist A list of white-listed IP addresses. These addresses will never be blocked.

A list of white-listed IP addresses. These addresses will never be blocked. blocked Function to be called when a request has been blocked. (see quick start)

Author