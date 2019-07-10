jatin269 ● 75 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

January 19, 2021

Performant Slow Poor Documentation Easy to Use

Boom ;) , now deprecated in its original form, now I use express-boom to get boom response in the express application, one of the best packages to throw HTTP errors when you don't necessarily want to throw with code specific but that is error specific. Easy to remember what type of error it is. Simple to use and very easy to throw HTTP error.