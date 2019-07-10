Boom response objects in Express.
npm install express-boom --save
var express = require('express');
var boom = require('express-boom');
var app = express();
app.use(boom());
app.use(function (req, res) {
res.boom.notFound(); // Responds with a 404 status code
});
app.use(function (req, res) {
// some validation check fail and returns an object : reasons
res.boom.badRequest("Validation didn't succeed", reasons); // Responds Boom message + reasons object
});
app.listen(4444);
For a complete list of methods, see the Boom docs
Boom ;) , now deprecated in its original form, now I use express-boom to get boom response in the express application, one of the best packages to throw HTTP errors when you don't necessarily want to throw with code specific but that is error specific. Easy to remember what type of error it is. Simple to use and very easy to throw HTTP error.
Error handling is very messy in nodejs, especially when you deal with HTTP requests on daily basis, original library is deprecated and now inherited by express itself, it made a dealing error in HTTP very easy. like a walk in the park, it provides an approach to handle errors