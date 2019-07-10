openbase logo
express-boom

by Scott Corgan
3.0.0 (see all)

Boom response objects in Express

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/53
Read All Reviews
jatin269
sawan-hardcoder

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Slow

Readme

express-boom

Boom response objects in Express.

Install

npm install express-boom --save

Usage

var express = require('express');
var boom = require('express-boom');

var app = express();

app.use(boom());

app.use(function (req, res) {
  res.boom.notFound(); // Responds with a 404 status code
});

app.use(function (req, res) {
  // some validation check fail and returns an object : reasons
  
  res.boom.badRequest("Validation didn't succeed", reasons); // Responds Boom message + reasons object
});

app.listen(4444);

For a complete list of methods, see the Boom docs

jatin26975 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Performant
Slow
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use

Boom ;) , now deprecated in its original form, now I use express-boom to get boom response in the express application, one of the best packages to throw HTTP errors when you don't necessarily want to throw with code specific but that is error specific. Easy to remember what type of error it is. Simple to use and very easy to throw HTTP error.

0
sawan-hardcoder41 Ratings0 Reviews
February 16, 2021
Performant
Easy to Use

Error handling is very messy in nodejs, especially when you deal with HTTP requests on daily basis, original library is deprecated and now inherited by express itself, it made a dealing error in HTTP very easy. like a walk in the park, it provides an approach to handle errors

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021

