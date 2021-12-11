Simple plug & play HTTP basic auth middleware for Express.
Just run
npm install express-basic-auth
The module will export a function, that you can call with an options object to get the middleware:
const app = require('express')()
const basicAuth = require('express-basic-auth')
app.use(basicAuth({
users: { 'admin': 'supersecret' }
}))
The middleware will now check incoming requests to match the credentials
admin:supersecret.
The middleware will check incoming requests for a basic auth (
Authorization)
header, parse it and check if the credentials are legit. If there are any
credentials, an
auth property will be added to the request, containing
an object with
user and
password properties, filled with the credentials,
no matter if they are legit or not.
If a request is found to not be authorized, it will respond with HTTP 401 and a configurable body (default empty).
If you simply want to check basic auth against one or multiple static credentials,
you can pass those credentials in the
users option:
app.use(basicAuth({
users: {
'admin': 'supersecret',
'adam': 'password1234',
'eve': 'asdfghjkl',
}
}))
The middleware will check incoming requests to have a basic auth header matching one of the three passed credentials.
Alternatively, you can pass your own
authorizer function, to check the credentials
however you want. It will be called with a username and password and is expected to
return
true or
false to indicate that the credentials were approved or not.
When using your own
authorizer, make sure not to use standard string comparison (
== /
===)
when comparing user input with secret credentials, as that would make you vulnerable against
timing attacks. Use the provided
safeCompare
function instead - always provide the user input as its first argument. Also make sure to use bitwise
logic operators (
| and
&) instead of the standard ones (
|| and
&&) for the same reason, as
the standard ones use shortcuts.
app.use(basicAuth( { authorizer: myAuthorizer } ))
function myAuthorizer(username, password) {
const userMatches = basicAuth.safeCompare(username, 'customuser')
const passwordMatches = basicAuth.safeCompare(password, 'custompassword')
return userMatches & passwordMatches
}
This will authorize all requests with the credentials 'customuser:custompassword'.
In an actual application you would likely look up some data instead ;-) You can do whatever you
want in custom authorizers, just return
true or
false in the end and stay aware of timing
attacks.
Note that the
authorizer function above is expected to be synchronous. This is
the default behavior, you can pass
authorizeAsync: true in the options object to indicate
that your authorizer is asynchronous. In this case it will be passed a callback
as the third parameter, which is expected to be called by standard node convention
with an error and a boolean to indicate if the credentials have been approved or not.
Let's look at the same authorizer again, but this time asynchronous:
app.use(basicAuth({
authorizer: myAsyncAuthorizer,
authorizeAsync: true,
}))
function myAsyncAuthorizer(username, password, cb) {
if (username.startsWith('A') & password.startsWith('secret'))
return cb(null, true)
else
return cb(null, false)
}
Per default, the response body for unauthorized responses will be empty. It can
be configured using the
unauthorizedResponse option. You can either pass a
static response or a function that gets passed the express request object and is
expected to return the response body. If the response body is a string, it will
be used as-is, otherwise it will be sent as JSON:
app.use(basicAuth({
users: { 'Foo': 'bar' },
unauthorizedResponse: getUnauthorizedResponse
}))
function getUnauthorizedResponse(req) {
return req.auth
? ('Credentials ' + req.auth.user + ':' + req.auth.password + ' rejected')
: 'No credentials provided'
}
Per default the middleware will not add a
WWW-Authenticate challenge header to
responses of unauthorized requests. You can enable that by adding
challenge: true
to the options object. This will cause most browsers to show a popup to enter
credentials on unauthorized responses. You can set the realm (the realm
identifies the system to authenticate against and can be used by clients to save
credentials) of the challenge by passing a static string or a function that gets
passed the request object and is expected to return the challenge:
app.use(basicAuth({
users: { 'someuser': 'somepassword' },
challenge: true,
realm: 'Imb4T3st4pp',
}))
The repository contains an
example.js that you can run to play around and try
the middleware. To use it just put it somewhere (or leave it where it is), run
npm install express express-basic-auth
node example.js
This will start a small express server listening at port 8080. Just look at the file, try out the requests and play around with the options.
A declaration file is bundled with the library. You don't have to install a
@types/ package.
import * as basicAuth from 'express-basic-auth'
💡 Using
req.auth
express-basic-auth sets
req.auth to an object containing the authorized credentials like
{ user: 'admin', password: 'supersecret' }.
In order to use that
req.auth property in TypeScript without an unknown property error, use covariance to downcast the request type:
app.use(basicAuth(options), (req: basicAuth.IBasicAuthedRequest, res, next) => {
res.end(`Welcome ${req.auth.user} (your password is ${req.auth.password})`)
next()
})
💡 A note about type inference on synchronous authorizers
Due to some TypeScript's type-system limitation, the arguments' type of the synchronous authorizers are not inferred. For example, on an asynchronous authorizer, the three arguments are correctly inferred:
basicAuth({
authorizeAsync: true,
authorizer: (user, password, authorize) => authorize(null, password == 'secret'),
})
However, on a synchronous authorizer, you'll have to type the arguments yourself:
basicAuth({
authorizer: (user: string, password: string) => (password == 'secret')
})
The cases in the
example.js are also used for automated testing. So if you want
to contribute or just make sure that the package still works, simply run:
npm test