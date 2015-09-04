openbase logo
express-async-wrap

by Greenfields
1.0.0 (see all)

Allows the use of ES2016 async functions as Express route handlers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Async

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-async-wrap

Allows the use of ES2016 async functions as Express route handlers.

Install

npm i express-async-wrap

Usage

To use in place of a normal route handler:

import wrap from 'express-async-wrap';

function makeResult(result) {
  return new Promise((resolve) => {
    setTimeout(() => resolve(result), 10);
  });
}

app.get('/', wrap(async function(req, res) {
  const results = [];

  for(let i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
    results.push(makeResult(`test${i}`));
  }

  res.send((await* results).join());
}));

To use as an error handler:

import wrap from 'express-async-wrap';

app.get('/', wrap(async function(req, res, next) {
  next(new Error('error'));
}));
app.use(wrap(async function(err, req, res, next) {
  res.status(500).send('error');
}));

