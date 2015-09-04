Allows the use of ES2016 async functions as Express route handlers.
npm i express-async-wrap
To use in place of a normal route handler:
import wrap from 'express-async-wrap';
function makeResult(result) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => resolve(result), 10);
});
}
app.get('/', wrap(async function(req, res) {
const results = [];
for(let i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
results.push(makeResult(`test${i}`));
}
res.send((await* results).join());
}));
To use as an error handler:
import wrap from 'express-async-wrap';
app.get('/', wrap(async function(req, res, next) {
next(new Error('error'));
}));
app.use(wrap(async function(err, req, res, next) {
res.status(500).send('error');
}));