express-async-router is an Express wrapper which automatically manage
Promise.
express-async-router works exactly as Express Router.
If you're not family with Express Router API, please see Router documentation.
express-async-router can be installed using NPM:
$ npm install express-async-router --save
First import
express-async-router in your project:
var AsyncRouter = require("express-async-router").AsyncRouter;
Then instanciate
AsyncRouter:
var router = AsyncRouter();
You're ready to use
AsyncRouter the same way as Express Router but without worrying about
Promise.
router.get("/", function (req, res) {
return myGetOperation()
.then(myOtherOperation);
});
router.post("/:test", function (req, res) {
return myParametrizedOperation(req.params.test)
.then(myOtherOperation);
});
router.use(function (req, res) {
return myMiddlewareOperation()
.then(myOtherOperation);
});
express-async-router works exactly as Express Router so it can take the same options plus some additionnals to manage how request is sent.
By default,
express-async-router sends the Promise result by using
res.send(result) if headers was not already sent. You can customize this behavior by passing
sender option when creating
AsyncRouter.
Type:
boolean | Default:
true
If set to
false,
AsyncRouter will never try to send
Promise result.
Type:
(req, res, value) => Thenable | Default:
function (req, res, value) { res.send(value); }
If set, it will override the default
AsyncRouter
sender function.
Examples:
var router = AsyncRouter({ send: false });
Or
var router = AsyncRouter({ sender: mySender });
function mySender(req, res, value) {
res.rend(value.template, value.data);
}
router.get("/", function () {
return myOperation().then(function (data) {
return {
template: "index",
data: data
};
});
});
express-async-router automatically handles Promises when it can.
A special
Router.param override which automatically calls
next function when returned
Promise resolves.
If returned
Promise rejects, rejected
Error is transfered to
next function.
If result is not a
Promise,
next function is immediatelly called.
Example:
router.param("test", function (req, res, param) {
return getTestEntity(param)
.then(function(entity) {
req.test = entity;
});
});
A
Router[method] wrapper which automatically calls
next function when returned
Promise resolves.
If returned
Promise rejects, rejected
Error is transfered to
next function.
If result is not a
Promise,
next function is immediatelly called.
Examples:
router.get("/", function () {
return getTestEntities();
});
router.post("/:test", function (req) {
return getTestEntity(req.params.test);
});
A
Router.use wrapper which automatically calls
next function when returned
Promise resolves.
If returned
Promise rejects, rejected
Error is transfered to
next function.
If result is not a
Promise,
next function is immediatelly called.
NOTE: If you declare 3 arguments in your function,
next will only be called when an error occured.
Examples:
router.use(function (req) {
return validateToken(req.header("MyCustomToken"))
.then(function (user) {
req.user = user;
});
});
router.use("/test", function (req) {
return validateToken(req.header("MyCustomToken"))
.then(function (user) {
req.user = user;
});
});
router.use(myCustomAuth, serveStatic(__dirname + "/public"), function (req) {
return logToServer(req)
.then(function () {
console.log(req);
});
});
A
Router.use wrapper for Error handling which automatically calls
next function when returned
Promise resolves.
If returned
Promise rejects, rejected
Error is transfered to
next function.
If result is not a
Promise,
next function is immediatelly called.
WARNING: You must declare the 4 arguments to your function to be recognized as an Error handler. This is for compatibility with Native Middlewares.
Examples:
router.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
return logError(err)
.then(function () {
console.error(err);
res.send(500, "An error occured!");
});
});
router.use("/test", function (err, req, res, next) {
return logError(err)
.then(function () {
console.error(err);
res.send(500, "An error occured!");
});
});
router.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
return logError(err)
.then(function () {
console.error(err);
res.send(500, "An error occured!");
});
});
express-router-async needs some development dependencies:
$ npm install -g grunt-cli tsd
$ npm install
$ grunt