express-async-router is an Express wrapper which automatically manage Promise .

Getting Started

express-async-router works exactly as Express Router. If you're not family with Express Router API, please see Router documentation.

Installation

express-async-router can be installed using NPM:

npm install express-async-router --save

Usage

First import express-async-router in your project:

var AsyncRouter = require ( "express-async-router" ).AsyncRouter;

Then instanciate AsyncRouter :

var router = AsyncRouter();

You're ready to use AsyncRouter the same way as Express Router but without worrying about Promise .

router.get( "/" , function ( req, res ) { return myGetOperation() .then(myOtherOperation); }); router.post( "/:test" , function ( req, res ) { return myParametrizedOperation(req.params.test) .then(myOtherOperation); }); router.use( function ( req, res ) { return myMiddlewareOperation() .then(myOtherOperation); });

Options

express-async-router works exactly as Express Router so it can take the same options plus some additionnals to manage how request is sent.

By default, express-async-router sends the Promise result by using res.send(result) if headers was not already sent. You can customize this behavior by passing sender option when creating AsyncRouter .

Type: boolean | Default: true

If set to false , AsyncRouter will never try to send Promise result.

Type: (req, res, value) => Thenable | Default: function (req, res, value) { res.send(value); }

If set, it will override the default AsyncRouter sender function.

Examples:

var router = AsyncRouter({ send : false });

Or

var router = AsyncRouter({ sender : mySender }); function mySender ( req, res, value ) { res.rend(value.template, value.data); } router.get( "/" , function ( ) { return myOperation().then( function ( data ) { return { template : "index" , data : data }; }); });

send

Promise handling

express-async-router automatically handles Promises when it can.

A special Router.param override which automatically calls next function when returned Promise resolves. If returned Promise rejects, rejected Error is transfered to next function. If result is not a Promise , next function is immediatelly called.

Example:

router.param( "test" , function ( req, res, param ) { return getTestEntity(param) .then( function ( entity ) { req.test = entity; }); });

A Router[method] wrapper which automatically calls next function when returned Promise resolves. If returned Promise rejects, rejected Error is transfered to next function. If result is not a Promise , next function is immediatelly called.

Examples:

router.get( "/" , function ( ) { return getTestEntities(); }); router.post( "/:test" , function ( req ) { return getTestEntity(req.params.test); });

use(name: string | RegExp | string[], ...handlers[]: (req, res) => Thenable)

A Router.use wrapper which automatically calls next function when returned Promise resolves. If returned Promise rejects, rejected Error is transfered to next function. If result is not a Promise , next function is immediatelly called.

NOTE: If you declare 3 arguments in your function, next will only be called when an error occured.

Examples:

router.use( function ( req ) { return validateToken(req.header( "MyCustomToken" )) .then( function ( user ) { req.user = user; }); }); router.use( "/test" , function ( req ) { return validateToken(req.header( "MyCustomToken" )) .then( function ( user ) { req.user = user; }); }); router.use(myCustomAuth, serveStatic(__dirname + "/public" ), function ( req ) { return logToServer(req) .then( function ( ) { console .log(req); }); });

use(name: string | RegExp | string[], ...handlers[]: (err, req, res, next) => Thenable)

A Router.use wrapper for Error handling which automatically calls next function when returned Promise resolves. If returned Promise rejects, rejected Error is transfered to next function. If result is not a Promise , next function is immediatelly called.

WARNING: You must declare the 4 arguments to your function to be recognized as an Error handler. This is for compatibility with Native Middlewares.

Examples:

router.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { return logError(err) .then( function ( ) { console .error(err); res.send( 500 , "An error occured!" ); }); }); router.use( "/test" , function ( err, req, res, next ) { return logError(err) .then( function ( ) { console .error(err); res.send( 500 , "An error occured!" ); }); }); router.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { return logError(err) .then( function ( ) { console .error(err); res.send( 500 , "An error occured!" ); }); });

Contribute

Install Global Dependencies

express-router-async needs some development dependencies:

npm install -g grunt-cli tsd

Install Project dependencies

npm install

Build project