Simple middleware for handling exceptions inside of async express routes and passing them to your express error handlers.
npm install --save express-async-handler
or
yarn add express-async-handler
const asyncHandler = require('express-async-handler')
express.get('/', asyncHandler(async (req, res, next) => {
const bar = await foo.findAll();
res.send(bar)
}))
Without express-async-handler
express.get('/',(req, res, next) => {
foo.findAll()
.then ( bar => {
res.send(bar)
} )
.catch(next); // error passed on to the error handling route
})
import asyncHandler from "express-async-handler"