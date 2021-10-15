openbase logo
eah

express-async-handler

by Alexei Bazhenov
1.2.0 (see all)

Async Error Handling Middleware for Express

Overview

Readme

Simple middleware for handling exceptions inside of async express routes and passing them to your express error handlers.

Installation:

npm install --save express-async-handler

or

yarn add express-async-handler

Usage:

const asyncHandler = require('express-async-handler')

express.get('/', asyncHandler(async (req, res, next) => {
    const bar = await foo.findAll();
    res.send(bar)
}))

Without express-async-handler

express.get('/',(req, res, next) => {
    foo.findAll()
    .then ( bar => {
       res.send(bar)
     } )
    .catch(next); // error passed on to the error handling route
})

Import in Typescript:

import asyncHandler from "express-async-handler"

