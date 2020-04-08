openbase logo
eae

express-async-errors

by David Banham
3.1.1 (see all)

async/await support for ExpressJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

171K

GitHub Stars

617

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Async

Readme

ExpressJS Async Errors

Build Status

A dead simple ES6 async/await support hack for ExpressJS

Shamelessly copied from express-yields

This has been lightly reworked to handle async rather than generators.

Usage

npm install express-async-errors --save

Then require this script somewhere before you start using it:

Async functions already work fine in Express.

const express = require('express');
require('express-async-errors');
const User = require('./models/user');
const app = express();

app.get('/users', async (req, res) => {
  const users = await User.findAll();
  res.send(users);
});

This library is about what happens when you hit an error.

A Notice About Calling next

As we all know express sends a function called next into the middleware, which then needs to be called with or without error to make it move the request handling to the next middleware. It still works, but in case of an async function, you don't need to do that. If you want to pass an error, just throw a normal exception:

app.use(async (req, res) => {
  const user = await User.findByToken(req.get('authorization'));

  if (!user) throw Error("access denied");
});

app.use((err, req, res, next) => {
  if (err.message === 'access denied') {
    res.status(403);
    res.json({ error: err.message });
  }

  next(err);
});

How Does This Work?

This is a very minimalistic and unintrusive hack. Instead of patching all methods on an express Router, it wraps the Layer#handle property in one place, leaving all the rest of the express guts intact.

The idea is that you require the patch once and then use the 'express' lib the usual way in the rest of your application.

License

All code in this repository is released under the terms of the ISC license.

Alternatives

@tsed/async-hook-context :triangular_ruler: Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
eah
express-async-handlerAsync Error Handling Middleware for Express
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
127K
exp
@awaitjs/expressWrite Express middleware and route handlers using async/await
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
8K
cla
clasync[Node.js] CLASses ASYNChronous
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
691
@myrotvorets/express-async-middleware-wrapperWrapper for Express.js async middleware to handle rejected promises and synchronous exceptions
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
