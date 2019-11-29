openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ea

express-admin

by simo
1.4.3 (see all)

MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express PostgresSQL, Express MySQL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

img-screenshot

img-npm-version img-travis

Introductory Screencast

Documentation

Examples

Tests

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-present Simeon Velichkov simeonvelichkov@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cps
connect-pg-simpleA simple, minimal PostgreSQL session store for Connect/Express
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30K
pos
postgrexpressThis package generates an Rest API for PostgreSQL.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial