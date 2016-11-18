This middleware creates a series of endpoints to help you monitor and manage your application when it's pushed to production. It's useful when you run your application on kubernetes and you are in need of endpoints for readiness/liveness probe.
It is based on Spring Boot Actuator and the healthcheck-ping module by Mathias Schreck.
|ID
|Description
info
|Displays application information.
metrics
|Shows metrics information for the current application.
health
|Shows application health information.
$ npm install --save express-actuator
$ npm install --save-dev @types/express-actuator
const actuator = require('express-actuator');
const app = express();
app.use(actuator());
All defined options are optional:
const options = {
basePath: '/management', // It will set /management/info instead of /info
infoGitMode: 'simple', // the amount of git information you want to expose, 'simple' or 'full',
infoBuildOptions: null, // extra information you want to expose in the build object. Requires an object.
infoDateFormat: null, // by default, git.commit.time will show as is defined in git.properties. If infoDateFormat is defined, moment will format git.commit.time. See https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.
customEndpoints: [] // array of custom endpoints
};
app.use(actuator(options));
You can add your own validations using the
customEndpoints option:
const options = {
customEndpoints: [
{
id: 'dependencies', // used as endpoint /dependencies or ${basePath}/dependencies
controller: (req, res) => { // Controller to be called when accessing this endpoint
// Your custom code here
}
}
]
};
app.use(actuator(options));
IMPORTANT:
- If you call your custom endpoint
infoit WILL override the default info.
- If you provide
basePath, your id will be available as
${basePath}/${id}, otherwise, just
/${id}.
- Consider lightweight code being processed by your endpoint controller or it will compete with your main application.
To have backward compatibility with previous versions (<= 1.2.0) the legacy way is still available:
app.use(actuator('/management')); // It will set /management/info instead of /info
IMPORTANT: Deprecated mode will be removed in the next major version.
{
"build": {
"description": "This is my new app",
"name": "MyApp",
"version": "1.0.0"
},
"git": {
"branch": "master",
"commit": {
"id": "329a314",
"time": "2016-11-18 08:16:39-0500"
}
}
}
IMPORTANT: To get this information the middleware have some sort of logic:
- When the express app is executed with
node app.jsor
npm startthe module will look for a file named package.json where the node command was launched.
- Git information will show only if exists a
git.propertiesfile where the app was launched. You can use node-git-info to generate this file.
{
"mem": {
"heapTotal": 14659584,
"heapUsed": 10615072,
"rss": 30093312
},
"uptime": 19.797
}
{
"status": "UP"
}
The info endpoint has a feature to publish information about your git source code repository. If a git.properties file is available on your project path, the git.branch, git.commit.id, and git.commit.time properties are exposed.
TIP: You can use node-git-info to generate git.properties file on your project.
If you want to display the full git information (that is, the full content of git.properties), use the infoGitMode property, as follows:
const options = {
infoGitMode: 'full'
};
app.use(actuator(options));
Third-party contributions are welcome! 🙏🏼 See CONTRIBUTING.md for step-by-step instructions.
If you need help or have a question, let me know via a GitHub issue.