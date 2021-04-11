openbase logo
express-abcd

by expressjs
4.2.23

Express' application generator

Readme

Express Logo

Express' application generator.

NPM Version NPM Downloads Linux Build Windows Build

Installation

$ npm install -g express-generator

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable express(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ express --view=hbs /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Start your Express.js app at http://localhost:3000/:

$ npm start

Command Line Options

This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.

    --version        output the version number
-e, --ejs            add ejs engine support
    --pug            add pug engine support
    --hbs            add handlebars engine support
-H, --hogan          add hogan.js engine support
-v, --view <engine>  add view <engine> support (dust|ejs|hbs|hjs|jade|pug|twig|vash) (defaults to jade)
    --no-view        use static html instead of view engine
-c, --css <engine>   add stylesheet <engine> support (less|stylus|compass|sass) (defaults to plain css)
    --git            add .gitignore
-f, --force          force on non-empty directory
-h, --help           output usage information

License

MIT

