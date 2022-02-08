openbase logo
express

by expressjs
4.17.1

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

Readme

Express Logo

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

NPM Version NPM Downloads Linux Build Windows Build Test Coverage

const express = require('express')
const app = express()

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('Hello World')
})

app.listen(3000)

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 0.10 or higher is required.

If this is a brand new project, make sure to create a package.json first with the npm init command.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install express

Follow our installing guide for more information.

Features

  • Robust routing
  • Focus on high performance
  • Super-high test coverage
  • HTTP helpers (redirection, caching, etc)
  • View system supporting 14+ template engines
  • Content negotiation
  • Executable for generating applications quickly

Docs & Community

PROTIP Be sure to read Migrating from 3.x to 4.x as well as New features in 4.x.

Security Issues

If you discover a security vulnerability in Express, please see Security Policies and Procedures.

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable express(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Install the executable. The executable's major version will match Express's:

$ npm install -g express-generator@4

Create the app:

$ express /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Start the server:

$ npm start

View the website at: http://localhost:3000

Philosophy

The Express philosophy is to provide small, robust tooling for HTTP servers, making it a great solution for single page applications, websites, hybrids, or public HTTP APIs.

Express does not force you to use any specific ORM or template engine. With support for over 14 template engines via Consolidate.js, you can quickly craft your perfect framework.

Examples

To view the examples, clone the Express repo and install the dependencies:

$ git clone git://github.com/expressjs/express.git --depth 1
$ cd express
$ npm install

Then run whichever example you want:

$ node examples/content-negotiation

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test:

$ npm install
$ npm test

Contributing

Contributing Guide

People

The original author of Express is TJ Holowaychuk

The current lead maintainer is Douglas Christopher Wilson

List of all contributors

License

MIT

100
Robert WilsonPDX3 Ratings3 Reviews
August 4, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Definitely one of the packages I’ve used the most. For Node based API projects, there really isn’t a better option for most circumstances. While there might be an npm package that’s more suited to specific situations and niche applications, express is the heavy hitter when it comes to web servers and APIs in the Node world. It covers a lot of ground, but still feels really light weight and stays out of your way. It integrates well with other packages, and is so popular that many developers have created express specific packages to tie in with projects too. You won’t be stranded for functionality when you’re using express. From templating to date and time functionality, it all seems to integrate well if you need to add it to your express app. Express can be simple enough to be a great way to learn about building API endpoints too, but at the same time it’s solid and feature filled enough for a large, robust project. And developers have used it in so many situations that there’s almost always an answer on the web when you get stuck. Recommended for anyone starting out building Node based projects and looking for a web framework that will grow with their needs.

4
RiversideRocksMartinTechybazuka5801liorgrossman
Branden MetcalfeUnderground14 Ratings13 Reviews
I'm the firestarter
June 26, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

I've used Express to build web apps over the past 5 years. It's proven to be dependable, reliable, and well maintained. While there are newer Node frameworks popping up every once in a while, they usually end up being short-lived fads, I always end up coming back to Express. The documentation is solid, and the amount of community knowledge is vast.

2
bazuka5801GauthierD-
Riley JamesMelbourne, Australia15 Ratings13 Reviews
Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

A super fast framework for building out API endpoints, perfect for busting out an MVP. The documentation is great, and because it so widely popular, a quick google will answer most of the problem you'll run into. For better or worse, it leave you to make a lot of decisions regarding how to implement you app. For example, you'll need to decide on an ORM, databases, test frameworks, etc. Express is an incredibly bare bones framework to begin with. Additionally, the unopinionated nature means you'll need to devise your own directory structure to organise your application. Coming from the rails world, that all seems quite strange. But node seems all about mixing and matching as many packages as possible. Not bad, just different. For rails dev's coming to the node landscape, Express & Sequelize make a great combo. Sequelize being an active record equivalent, it gives you a structure for your orm/db/models. Found Express pairs well

7
sanjivani-chavan-newbhau-kadamsonali-deshmukh-newneha-joshneha-kumar-newshreenath-bhidvepoonam-yadav-seven
vishal-majhi23 Ratings38 Reviews
7 months ago

In Node, a very popular framework but not the only one to say that is Express. Using such a framework was definitely a good idea. It offers you a lot of tools that make writing node apps more fun and easier. It implements a lot of functionalities that will take care of all the annoying stuff.

4
subhadippal66Cpt-Ghostmxd025rajrgb
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

Express is very beginner friendly library for building backed applications it has very less learning curve compared to other library like Django. When i started studying Django its just confusing some concepts but when i tried Express its became very easy to start with. For JavaScript Developers there is no better choice to build a backed application whether it is REST API or ordinary back end. After the knowledge from express i could catch up the concepts in Django. If you want to start web development then express is a best starting point .

3
crazyankit2470ankitivvaniakaashvani

