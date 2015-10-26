openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
exp

exposify

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.5.0 (see all)

browserify transform that exposes globals added via a script tag as modules so they can be required.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96.5K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

exposify build status

browserify transform that exposes globals added via a script tag as modules so they can be required.

<!-- index.html -->
<head>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r61/three.min.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.0.3.min.js"></script>
  [..]

// main.js
var $ = require('jquery')
  , THREE = require('three')

console.log('THREE revision: ', THREE.REVISION);
console.log('jquery version: ', $().jquery);

Building via JavaScript

var browserify = require('browserify');

// configure what we want to expose
var exposeConfig = { expose: { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' } };

browserify()
  .require(require.resolve('./main'), { entry: true })
  .transform('exposify', exposeConfig)
  .bundle({ debug: true })
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'bundle.js'), 'utf8'))

Building via Commandline

Using the EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable:

EXPOSIFY_CONFIG='{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify --debug -t exposify main.js > bundle.js

Or using a Browserify transform option:

browserify --debug -t [ exposify --expose [ --jquery $ --three THREE ] ] main.js > bundle.js

Or use browserify-shim which can configure exposify in package.json among other features.

Installation

npm install exposify

API

exposify::config

The config which is used by exposify to determine which require statemtents to replace and how. You need to set this or provide it via the EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable.

 var b = browserify();
// setting via transform argument
b.transform('exposify', { expose: { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' } });
 // setting from javascript
exposify.config = { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' };
 # setting from command line
EXPOSIFY_CONFIG='{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify -t exposify ...
Source:

exposify::expose

Exposes the expose function that operates on a string

Source:

exposify::filePattern

Regex pattern of files whose content is exposified

Source:

exposify(file, opts) → {TransformStream}

browserify transform which exposes globals as modules that can be required.

Parameters:
Name Type Argument Description
file string

file whose content is to be transformed
opts Object <optional>

(exposify config), defaults to exposify.config or $EXPOSIFY_CONFIG
Source:
Returns:

transform that replaces require statements found in the code with global assigments

Type
TransformStream

generated with docme

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial