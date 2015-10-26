exposify

browserify transform that exposes globals added via a script tag as modules so they can be required.

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r61/three.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.0.3.min.js" > </ script > [..]

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ) , THREE = require ( 'three' ) console .log( 'THREE revision: ' , THREE.REVISION); console .log( 'jquery version: ' , $().jquery);

Building via JavaScript

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var exposeConfig = { expose : { jquery : '$' , three : 'THREE' } }; browserify() .require( require .resolve( './main' ), { entry : true }) .transform( 'exposify' , exposeConfig) .bundle({ debug : true }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'bundle.js' ), 'utf8' ))

Building via Commandline

Using the EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable:

EXPOSIFY_CONFIG= '{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify --debug -t exposify main.js > bundle.js

Or using a Browserify transform option:

browserify --debug -t [ exposify --expose [ --jquery $ --three THREE ] ] main.js > bundle.js

Or use browserify-shim which can configure exposify in package.json among other features.

Installation

npm install exposify

API

exposify::config The config which is used by exposify to determine which require statemtents to replace and how. You need to set this or provide it via the EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable. var b = browserify(); b.transform( 'exposify' , { expose : { jquery : '$' , three : 'THREE' } }); exposify.config = { jquery : '$' , three : 'THREE' }; EXPOSIFY_CONFIG= '{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify -t exposify ... Source: index.js , lineno 33 exposify::expose Exposes the expose function that operates on a string Source: index.js , lineno 78 exposify::filePattern Regex pattern of files whose content is exposified Source: index.js , lineno 71 exposify (file, opts ) → {TransformStream} browserify transform which exposes globals as modules that can be required. Parameters: Name Type Argument Description file string file whose content is to be transformed opts Object <optional>

(exposify config), defaults to exposify.config or $EXPOSIFY_CONFIG Source: index.js , lineno 9 Returns: transform that replaces require statements found in the code with global assigments Type TransformStream

License

MIT