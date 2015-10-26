browserify transform that exposes globals added via a script tag as modules so they can be required.
<!-- index.html -->
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r61/three.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.0.3.min.js"></script>
[..]
// main.js
var $ = require('jquery')
, THREE = require('three')
console.log('THREE revision: ', THREE.REVISION);
console.log('jquery version: ', $().jquery);
var browserify = require('browserify');
// configure what we want to expose
var exposeConfig = { expose: { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' } };
browserify()
.require(require.resolve('./main'), { entry: true })
.transform('exposify', exposeConfig)
.bundle({ debug: true })
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'bundle.js'), 'utf8'))
Using the
EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable:
EXPOSIFY_CONFIG='{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify --debug -t exposify main.js > bundle.js
Or using a Browserify transform option:
browserify --debug -t [ exposify --expose [ --jquery $ --three THREE ] ] main.js > bundle.js
Or use browserify-shim which can configure exposify in
package.json among other features.
npm install exposify
The config which is used by exposify to determine which require statemtents to replace and how.
You need to set this or provide it via the
EXPOSIFY_CONFIG environment variable.
var b = browserify();
// setting via transform argument
b.transform('exposify', { expose: { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' } });
// setting from javascript
exposify.config = { jquery: '$', three: 'THREE' };
# setting from command line
EXPOSIFY_CONFIG='{ "jquery": "$", "three": "THREE" }' browserify -t exposify ...
Exposes the expose function that operates on a string
Regex pattern of files whose content is exposified
browserify transform which exposes globals as modules that can be required.
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Description
|
file
|string
|
file whose content is to be transformed
|
opts
|Object
|
<optional>
|
(exposify config), defaults to exposify.config or $EXPOSIFY_CONFIG
transform that replaces require statements found in the code with global assigments
MIT