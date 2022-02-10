The
expose-loader loader allows to expose a module (in whole or in part) to global object (
self,
window and
global).
For further hints on compatibility issues, check out Shimming of the official docs.
To begin, you'll need to install
expose-loader:
npm install expose-loader --save-dev
or
yarn add -D expose-loader
or
pnpm -D expose-loader
(If you're using WebPack 4, install
expose-loader@1 and follow the corresponding instructions instead.)
Then you can use the
expose-loader using two approaches.
The
| or
%20 (space) allow to separate the
globalName,
moduleLocalName and
override of expose.
The documentation and syntax examples can be read here.
⚠
%20is space in a query string, because you can't use spaces in URLs
import $ from "expose-loader?exposes=$,jQuery!jquery";
//
// Adds the `jquery` to the global object under the names `$` and `jQuery`
import { concat } from "expose-loader?exposes=_.concat!lodash/concat";
//
// Adds the `lodash/concat` to the global object under the name `_.concat`
import {
map,
reduce,
} from "expose-loader?exposes=_.map|map,_.reduce|reduce!underscore";
//
// Adds the `map` and `reduce` method from `underscore` to the global object under the name `_.map` and `_.reduce`
src/index.js
import $ from "jquery";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("jquery"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: ["$", "jQuery"],
},
},
{
test: require.resolve("underscore"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: [
"_.map|map",
{
globalName: "_.reduce",
moduleLocalName: "reduce",
},
{
globalName: ["_", "filter"],
moduleLocalName: "filter",
},
],
},
},
],
},
};
The
require.resolve call is a Node.js function (unrelated to
require.resolve in webpack processing).
require.resolve gives you the absolute path to the module (
"/.../app/node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js").
So the expose only applies to the
jquery module. And it's only exposed when used in the bundle.
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
exposes
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
undefined
|List of exposes
exposes
Type:
type exposes =
| string
| {
globalName: string | Array<string>;
moduleLocalName?: string;
override?: boolean;
}
| Array<
| string
| {
globalName: string | Array<string>;
moduleLocalName?: string;
override?: boolean;
}
>;
Default:
undefined
List of exposes.
string
Allows to use a string to describe an expose.
syntax
The
| or
%20 (space) allow to separate the
globalName,
moduleLocalName and
override of expose.
String syntax -
[[globalName] [moduleLocalName] [override]] or
[[globalName]|[moduleLocalName]|[override]], where:
globalName - the name in the global object, for example
window.$ for a browser environment (required)
moduleLocalName - the name of method/variable/etc of the module (the module must export it) (may be omitted)
override - allows to override existing value in the global object (may be omitted)
If
moduleLocalName is not specified, it exposes the entire module to the global object, otherwise it exposes only the value of
moduleLocalName.
src/index.js
import _ from "underscore";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("jquery"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
// For `underscore` library, it can be `_.map map` or `_.map|map`
exposes: "jquery",
},
},
],
},
};
object
Allows to use an object to describe an expose.
globalName
Type:
type globalName = string | Array<string>;
Default:
undefined
The name in the global object. (required).
src/index.js
import _ from "underscore";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("underscore"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: {
// Can be `['_', 'filter']`
globalName: "_.filter",
moduleLocalName: "filter",
},
},
},
],
},
};
moduleLocalName
Type:
type moduleLocalName = string;
Default:
undefined
The name of method/variable/etc of the module (the module must export it).
If
moduleLocalName is specified, it exposes only the value of
moduleLocalName.
src/index.js
import _ from "underscore";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("underscore"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: {
globalName: "_.filter",
moduleLocalName: "filter",
},
},
},
],
},
};
override
Type:
type override = boolean;
Default:
false
By default loader does not override the existing value in the global object, because it is unsafe.
In
development mode, we throw an error if the value already present in the global object.
But you can configure loader to override the existing value in the global object using this option.
To force override the value that is already present in the global object you can set the
override option to the
true value.
src/index.js
import $ from "jquery";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("jquery"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: {
globalName: "$",
override: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
array
src/index.js
import _ from "underscore";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("underscore"),
loader: "expose-loader",
options: {
exposes: [
"_.map map",
{
globalName: "_.filter",
moduleLocalName: "filter",
},
{
globalName: ["_", "find"],
moduleLocalName: "myNameForFind",
},
],
},
},
],
},
};
It will expose only
map,
filter and
find (under
myNameForFind name) methods to the global object.
In a browser these methods will be available under
windows._.map(..args),
windows._.filter(...args) and
windows._.myNameForFind(...args) methods.
